The Green Bay Packers could be set for a period of being ‘irrelevant’ in the National Football League as they move into the Jordan Love era at quarterback.

The Green Bay Packers were always going to have to move on from Aaron Rodgers at some point, the question was just when and in what fashion. The issue really started to gain traction back in 2020 when the Packers spent a first round pick on Jordan Love out of Utah State.

Taking him in the first round was always going to be an indicator he was the man of the future, but trading up in order to get him, added just that little extra bit of proof that they wanted him and they wanted him bad, something that Rodgers wasn’t too happy with at the time.

Now though following their trade with the New York Jets, the Packers are moving forward with Love, someone who hasn’t managed to get much experience during his years so far in the league, but who the Packers clearly feel has something to offer as they gave him a one-year extension to his deal this offseason.

But Colin Cowherd thinks that whilst the front office might be happy right now with how things are going, things might not stay happy for the organisation for much longer.

Green Bay Packers not packing much promise in the offseason

Speaking on The Herd, Cowherd examined a number of headlines that have come out about the Packers during this offseason, and used them to come to the conclusion that things might not be looking good for them in the months to come, and quite possibly beyond that.

Video: Colin Cowherd unconvinced with what he’s seeing about the Green Bay Packers:

How long will the Green Bay Packers be left in this state?

It is certainly going to be tough for the Packers to get used to life without Rodgers, and there were always going to suffer something of a comedown when moving on from him, regardless of who was at quarterback.

It might just have to be the case that the Packers write off this year and use it to focus on the development of Love, see what they have in him and then start to really focus in on taking a step forward in 2024. It might not be what Packers fans want to hear, but in the long run it might be the best thing for them.