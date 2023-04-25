The Green Bay Packers have given themselves a pretty important boost in this upcoming NFL Draft after the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets was finished, Mina Kimes believes.

After months of speculation, weeks of backs and forths, and multiple reports about what the deal was eventually going to be worth, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally came to an agreement to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers between the two sides.

The terms of the deal are as follows; the Jets will receive Rodgers, the Packers’ 2023 first-round pick (No. 15 overall) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170), whilst the Packers will receive New York's 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season (as per Adam Schefter).

And whilst a lot of the negotiations will likely have revolved around the picks later in the various drafts, ESPN’s Mina Kimes feels that we shouldn’t be ignoring what the two sides traded in this year’s first round.

Green Bay getting one final bit of good use out of Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking on NFL Live as the news about the Rodgers trade was coming through (starting at 3:19), Kimes pointed out that the Packers moving from #15 to #13 in this draft was a move that whilst it might seem small could end up having a huge impact on what the Packers are able to do in this upcoming draft:

So many thoughts in response to this. First off I'll say, going from 15 to 13 is not totally insignificant, because you're jumping the Patriots, and if the Packers are in the market for a wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba for example might be there at 13 and not at 15. So just going to throw that out there.

Green Bay Packers getting help at just the right time?

Kimes might well be onto something with her assessment, as both the Packers and New England Patriots might well be looking at the same position in this draft as they look to try and get some fresh, new weapons for their quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Mac Jones respectively.

So if this move does allow them to jump the Patriots to get one of the many talented receivers that this year’s class is giving the league (with Smith-Njigba regarded by some as the best of the lot), then it might well be that getting this trade done this early rather than during the draft (as some speculated it would), could give the Packers a major boost moving forward.