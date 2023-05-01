Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was rather coy when talking about Jordan Love’s future with the team.

The 2023 NFL season is going to be a big one for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love for two reasons. The first is the most obvious one, he has to follow in the footsteps of arguably the best quarterback the franchise has ever had in Aaron Rodgers.

The second is perhaps a little more important to him personally, and that’s because he could very well be heading into a contract year if the team do not make a decision on him soon. Having spent three years on the bench, this will be his 4th season in the league, and as a first-round pick in 2020, that makes him eligible for a 5th-year option from the team, the same way that Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are with their teams.

However, that option has yet to be picked up, and the team is running out of time to do it as the deadline is tomorrow, which leaves General Manager Brian Gutekunst in a bit of a pickle when it comes to his decision-making.

The Green Bay Packers still aren’t in love with Jordan Love yet

Speaking at a press conference during draft weekend (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Gutekunst claimed that he hadn’t given much thought to Love’s contract as he was too busy focusing on the draft, but hinted that the team would come to a decision before the deadline on Tuesday:

Yeah, I’ve got to figure that out by Tuesday, I guess, yeah. We’re kind of still working through that. We’ve been so focused on the draft. We’ve had some preliminary conversations, but we’ll get to that before Tuesday.

A reporter then followed up the question by asking why the team might not pick up the option:

Again, I’ve got to get through that. It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played. But at the same time, obviously, we’re moving forward with him. So, we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.

Jordan Love going to have to put it all on the line

Judging by Gutekunst’s comments, you’d imagine that they won’t be giving him a contract just yet. Whilst his time in the league has been limited, you’d imagine that in the three years that they’ve had him, where he would also have had a lot of snaps in practice and in preseason games, there should be enough tape on him for them to make their minds up on him, and if they haven’t sorted him out by now, they probably won’t by Tuesday.

So this season is going to dictate what happens to Love in the future, and whilst he might not get a big contract like some of the other quarterbacks around the league (because you’d hate to think they’d give him a Lamar Jackson-style deal after one season), he can at least hope to put himself in a position to get a contract that will see him through for the next year or so.