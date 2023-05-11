Green Bay Packers Jordan Love has opened up about a time when he really worried about his future as a member of the team under Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers will be entering a new era this season, as for the first time since 2004, they will be doing so without Aaron Rodgers on the roster and not as their starting quarterback for the first time since the 2007 season after he took on the starting role in 2008.

And after the legacy that he left behind in Green Bay, with nearly 64,949 passing yards and 520 passing touchdowns across the regular and postseason, 4 NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl trophy (via Pro Football Reference), Jordan Love certainly has some big shoes to fill in Wisconsin.

But as he recently revealed, there was a time when he wasn’t sure he would even get the chance to step into those shoes following decisions made by the Packers as an organisation.

Green Bay Packers far from perfect in handling Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Speaking to reporters during a recent media session (quoted by NFL.com), Love talked about his emotions last summer when the Packers and Rodgers agreed to a rather substantial contract extension and how he was forced to react to the situation given everything that had gone on beforehand:

When I got drafted here I knew right away exactly what situation I was being put in, who I was being behind. So I knew it was going to come with time that I was going to come in and learn and grow. But I'll admit, I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year. It was kind of like, 'OK, well, where do we go from here? What do I do?' I sat back, thought to myself and came back with the approach like just go ball out.

Any opportunity I get, I will get in the preseason and who knows what happens after that. So just grow and try and become the best version of myself. I can't really control what happens after that, so let it play out.

What does the future look like for Jordan Love?

The Green Bay Packers certainly could have handled the Love situation an awful lot better, whether that be giving him more of a heads-up about the Rodgers contract, or giving him more minutes over the course of the three years he’s been with the team, or simply not drafting him at all knowing what they were getting themselves in for.

It really does make you wonder if he is going to be ready to start this upcoming season and play to a level that will keep the Packers viable given how much he’s been pushed around and used as a pawn throughout this whole process.

They handed him a new contract to keep hold of him, but it might well be that it’s too little too late to get him to a level where the Packers can realistically aim for the Super Bowl given how his career with the team has played out so far.