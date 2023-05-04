Jordan Love’s contract with the Green Bay Packers has some very interesting bonuses attached to it after details were revealed on social media.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, there are going to be a lot of players, quarterbacks in particular, that are going to have a lot of pressure put on them. One of those will undoubtedly be Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as he has to follow in the footsteps of arguably the best quarterback the franchise has ever had in Aaron Rodgers.

This will be his first chance to have a serious run in the team, but the Packers have already shown some level of faith in him when they announced they had signed him to a one-year extension of his contract that will now keep him with the team through the 2024 season rather than leave him possibly without a contract at the end of this one.

The deal will see him earn a guaranteed $13.5m, with the rest of it being earned through incentives, and NFL reporter Albert Breer was able to point out exactly what those incentives were on Twitter this afternoon.

Jordan Love has a lot to do to make the money

Breer posted exactly what the parameters of the deal were and pointed out that Love would have to perform incredibly well in a lot of categories if he was going to be eligible for some of the bonuses that could be coming his way:

Barring injuries, the playing time bonuses should be pretty easy to accomplish, whilst the other ones might be a little bit harder for him to make considering this will essentially be his rookie year, and it isn’t exactly common for quarterbacks to finish that high those categories.

Do the Green Bay Packers have the talent to make Jordan Love’s targets come true?

If you look at the depth chart for the Green Bay Packers right now, there aren’t exactly that many there that will fill you with confidence that Love will be able to make all of the targets that are listed above, so it really is going to be up to him to make the other players better as he grows in this league.

Let’s just hope that he learned a lot from Aaron Rodgers when they were together in the film room, otherwise Love could be set to miss out on a lot of money this season.