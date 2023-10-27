Highlights The Green Bay Packers are struggling this season with a 2-4 record, and their offense has been particularly ineffective, often starting slow and playing catch-up in the second half.

Quarterback Jordan Love has struggled with accuracy and has shown issues with throwing the long ball, leading to interceptions and a lack of success on deep passes.

The Packers' offensive line has also been a source of struggle, with injuries and inexperienced players forced into the fire.

The struggles are very much real for the Green Bay Packers right now. They have a 2-4 record and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7 that quite frankly should have been a win. The Packers seem to be in an adjustment period, but they’re not adjusting well. What exactly is the issue? Is it QB Jordan Love himself? Is it the offense as a whole not gelling well together? Or is it just a young team playing like a young team?

The Packers can’t find any rhythm on offense, especially early. They’ve been outscored 63-6 in the first half of their last four games and trailed Denver 9-0 at halftime. They rallied to take the late lead against the Broncos, but they could not hold on for the win. It was a frustrating loss to say the least, especially considering they managed just 17 points against a Broncos defense that gave up 70 to the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.

Denial at Mile High

Green Bay’s offense only had 100 total yards in the first half and most of that came off one run. In the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, Jordan Love had running back A.J. Dillon open in the left flat for what would have been a big gain on third-and-20 from the Green Bay 46. But Love looked deep and his heave to Samori Toure was picked off by backup safety P.J. Locke.

It was the second time Love has thrown a costly pick in the final minutes, the first coming against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Love's final stats at Mile High were 21 completions out of 31 attempts for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and that game-sealing INT.

It’s obvious that in order for the Packers to have any success this season they’ll need to start faster. They’re always playing catch up in the second half, and it's only worked out for them once so far. What makes the loss against the Broncos even worse is that Green Bay was coming off a bye week, and they still looked unprepared.

Coach Matt LaFleur had 13 days to come up with an effective game plan for the Broncos, but it was evident early on how much progress the Packers had made during their bye. Which is to say none.

Offensive line struggles

Remember when Green Bay's offensive line was dominant? Seems like a distant memory after these past six games. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari's injury history is well-documented. It's not his fault. The mind is willing, his body simply wasn't able. Bakhtiari played one game and watched two more before being placed on injured reserve to have knee surgery that ended his season and possibly his career with the Packers.

Then, instead of Yosh Njiman (on whom the Packers used a second-round tender to keep this offseason) taking Bakhtiari's place, it was Rasheed Walker. The Packers' mantra this season seems to be "when in doubt, go with the young guy", and it hasn't been working out on the line either. Walker has allowed two sacks and 13 pressures in five starts. Of 58 offensive tackles with 50 percent playing time, he ranks 41st in pass-blocking efficiency.

While the offensive line has done a good job of pass protection overall, allowing just 10 sacks so far, they have really struggled to get any push in the running game, which is a big reason why they can't sustain drives or get anything going early. 545 yards and 3.8 yards a carry are simply not going to cut it for an offense trying to provide a first-year starting QB with all the help he can get.

Jordan Love trying to fill Rodgers-sized shoes

Green Bay has only had two quarterbacks over the last three decades. One was a Hall of Famer and the other is a hands down future Hall of Famer. So, it’s natural for this franchise to be very much used to consistent star quarterbacks. However, Love has not been convincing the Cheesehead faithful that he'll follow in that tradition.

It is still very early in the young man’s career as QB1 but thus far he just hasn’t been very accurate. LaFleur doesn’t seem to trust him with the long ball, which is understandable considering his completion percentage for passes over 10 yards is only 38.2 percent.

Not only that, but Love didn't complete any of his three passes against Denver that traveled 20 or more yards in the air. Well, besides the one that was picked off by Toure. Through six games, Love is just 6-for-27 (22 percent) with no touchdowns and three interceptions on throws that travel 20+ yards in the air.

If the Packers can start blocking better in the running game, that will force teams to respect it more and focus less on the pass. If they can accomplish that, now Love is looking at much more decipherable coverages, which should help the youngster. It would behoove LaFleur to mold a game plan around Love's long ball deficiencies, instead focusing on quick reads and hot routes. The defense is already a solid bend-don't-break unit, so they just need to keep doing the same.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

