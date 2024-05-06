Highlights Javon Bullard adds much-needed security and versatility to the Packers' safety unit in their effort to prevent big plays.

Jordan Morgan faces challenges transitioning from tackle to guard, and could have issues finding a spot on the offensive line that is in the Packers' best interest.

Jacob Monk's experience in various positions brings pro-readiness to the team, potentially earning him a spot at right guard.

The Green Bay Packers owned 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their night started with the 25th overall pick, where they selected Arizona's Jordan Morgan. They went on to have plenty more over the full three days. With an average roster age of 25.0, the Packers had the youngest team in the league and were fresh off of making the NFC Divisional round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

With very few pieces lost over the course of the offseason, and some splash signings of their own to add to the talent, the team was well set up before the draft. Green Bay had the luxury of an already impressive young roster heading into the draft, rather than operating in desperation to save themselves in 2024.

Still, the team wasn't without its issues. General manager Brian Gutekunst had plenty of work to do, and the best way to carry the team's 2023 success over to the future is by continuing to bolster the roster with cheap, sustainable talent, and that's best found with rookies who are able to contribute through their entire contract. Let's take a closer look at the Packers' selections.

Best Pick: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Selected Round 2, Pick No. 26 (No. 58 overall)

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into the offseason, the Packers were in need of bolstering their secondary. They were active in free agency, signing Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, but there was still a hole at strong safety. With the 58th overall choice, the team was able to fill the need by grabbing Georgia's Javon Bullard.

Javon Bullard 2023 Stats Stat Bullard Total Tackles 56 Passes Defended 5 INTs 2

Working alongside McKinney, the safety unit at Lambeau should now have excellent versatility that can help provide stability to prevent big plays. In 2023, they gave up 56 passes for 20 yards or more, tied for 11th worst in the league. Getting the big-play security deep to provide insurance for the cornerbacks should they have any busted coverages underneath will go a long way.

Javon Bullard Scouting Report

Bullard is an extremely versatile and well-versed safety who played a key role in the Georgia Bulldogs' secondary during his two seasons of starting and three years of extensive play experience.

Standing 5'11" and weighing 195 pounds, Bullard could be easy to dismiss as a downhill tackler, but he has excellent pursuit speed and takes smart angles to locate the ball carrier and put a stop to the play.

In addition, he's very impressive in coverage, he has the range and instincts to work in single-high looks as a free safety, the split-zone ability and physicality to handle strong safety work, and the fluidity plus closing speed to close out throwing windows as a slot defender. He will no doubt contribute for the Packers and provide some needed dependability to their pass defense.

Worst Pick: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Selected Round 1, Pick No. 25 (No. 25 overall)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There was plenty of speculation on how the Packers would go about addressing their first-round selection with one of the younger and more sustainable rosters in the league. Their biggest needs were positions that aren't typically valued in early rounds, so the war room was able to go in various directions with an emphasis on taking a best-player-available approach.

In 2023, Green Bay relied primarily on Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom to fill in at their offensive tackle spots. While both weren't perfect, they were both young and showed promise during the campaign. So, the expectation is that Morgan will work inside in the team's right guard spot. However, the rookie has voiced his confidence in remaining on the outside at the next level.

Jordan Morgan Scouting Report

With 37 starts in his college career, Morgan spent his time entirely at left tackle. However, the expectation is that he will kick inside at the next level. As an athlete, he has very quick feet to move around the field both with fluid pass sets or firing into the second level in the run game. Working with one of the NFL's best offensive line developers in Luke Butkus, he should have the proper coaching to take the next steps.

Morgan's primary issue is that he struggles sealing off the edge while playing tackle and also had problems trying to anchor down against power, which could create issues for him on the interior.

There are red flags for his projection both outside and on the interior, and his inexperience at any new positions forces a young promising piece like Rasheed Walker to move if Morgan remains at tackle. Graham Barton, who was taken one pick after Green Bay's selection at No. 26, likely would've been a safer choice to more effectively address their need at right guard.

Sleeper Pick: Jacob Monk, iOL, Duke

Selected Round 5, Pick No. 28 (No. 163 overall)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having one of the most complete rosters in the league, the Packers needed to add talent and depth to the offensive line to help solidify their protection up front. Despite adding talent in the first round with Morgan, Green Bay went back to the trenches well (their second of three drafted) and added interior offensive lineman Jacob Monk out of Duke.

While the expectation for Monk isn't to start, he should be able to plug in as immediate depth with a chance to work himself in position to be the utility piece of the offensive line and find himself in position for playing time should there be any missed time for any of the three expected starters to begin the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Green Bay Packers' roster had an average age of 25.0 in 2023, the youngest in the league. On the contrary, the New Orleans Saints had the oldest roster with an average age of 27.2 in 2023.

While fifth-round picks don't often see a lot of snaps, the Packers have routinely found production from late-round gems in the past few years.

Jacob Monk Scouting Report

With 56 games started in his college career, Monk has experience at center, guard, and tackle that he brings with him to the NFL. That level of pro-readiness and versatility should allow him to be able to work and find himself in a go-to spot as a depth piece on the interior.

While he likely will not have the size to play outside, his ability on the interior should shine through and allow him to hit the ground running entering camp.

Despite being undersized, he does a nice job generating lower body force in the run game with nice athleticism and footwork that could lead to him succeeding in the NFL. While the expectation is for Morgan to take the role, the team currently has an unclaimed right guard spot that could be granted to Monk if he surprises out of the gates. While he still has work to do, don't count him out just yet.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.