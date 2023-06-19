Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has set himself and the offense a rather lofty target heading into 2023 as they get set to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

One of the biggest stories heading into the 2023 NFL season will be what happens when Aaron Rodgers steps under centre for the New York Jets and tries to take them forward in the next couple of years. But arguably just as big a story is what is happening with the team he left behind, as Jordan Love takes over the Green Bay Packers hoping to become their third straight Hall of Fame QB after Rodgers and Brett Favre.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Packers to make a real impact right away, as not only do they have to work with a new quarterback, but they also have to do it without Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard as both wide receivers left to join the Jets, whilst their most targeted tight end from last year Robert Tonyan left to join the Chicago Bears.

But just because there has been immense turnover, doesn’t mean that the offense should take that much of a step back in terms of production, at least in Love’s eyes anyway.

Jordan Loves what he’s seeing from the Green Bay Packers

Speaking to the Wisconsin State Journal (via NFL.com), Love claimed that he was really liking what he was seeing out of the offense and thinsk that there isn’t going to be anybody stopping them once they have managed to get everyone up and rolling:

I think we've got a great team. I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we'll be really good.

I think we've got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we've got guys who can make plays. ... I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky's the limit for us.

Jordan Love putting too much pressure on the Packers early doors?

Much like this time of year is ‘best shape of my life’ season for a lot of athletes, Love is just spouting the clichés that you’d expect right now, but it is still a little bit foolish for him to go as far as he did with his comments.

Given what Packers fans have been used to over the years, and the expectations surrounding Love after the controversy surrounding his selection, Love would probably have been better setting more reasonable goals to start with and then exceeding them, rather than setting them so lofty that they’ll be set up for disappointment if they fall short.