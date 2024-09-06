Key Takeaways Brett Favre and the 1996 Green Bay Packers secured the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in nearly three decades.

The 1966 Packers won the very first Super Bowl, then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, and repeated in 1967.

In 2010, Aaron Rodgers led the underdog Packers to a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For over a century, the Green Bay Packers have been a seminal part of the NFL . Overall, the franchise has won the most championships and regular-season games of any team in league history. Green Bay won its first three championships by league standing and has won 10 more since the NFL introduced the postseason.

Four of these 13 titles came in the Super Bowl era, solidifying the Packers as not only a team with a rich history, but also a modern power. Green Bay’s Super Bowl runs, which we'll rank here from worst to first, serve great value for a multitude of reasons. In addition to their on-field greatness, the Packers made a pronounced impact on the NFL, allowing it to become what it is today.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Green Bay Packers Players of All Time The Packers boast a lot of great players in their history, but the list of the top five has to start with their three iconic quarterbacks.

1 1996

The 1996 Packers were the most complete and dominant of the bunch

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel archives / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 1996 NFL season coincided with one of the greatest stretches of quarterback play the league had ever seen. Brett Favre won his second straight NFL MVP and would three-peat the following season, sharing co-MVP honors with legendary Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

During the 1996 regular season, Favre threw for 3,899 yards and 39 touchdowns. He was a scoring machine and the catalyst for a spectacular offense.

However, it would be remiss to describe the 1996 Packers as simply Favre’s team. In some ways, Green Bay’s defense was even more dominant than its offense. The Packers allowed just 13.1 points per game, the fewest in the league, and held nine opponents to 10 points or fewer. With the best point and yardage differential of any team in the league, the Packers were simply unstoppable.

They went 13-3 in the regular season and had a relatively smooth ride to their third Super Bowl victory. Green Bay won each of its playoff games by at least 14 points and outscored opponents by a total of 100-48. Their smallest margin of victory was their 35-21 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 31.

It’s difficult to compare championships across eras, and the anatomy of a Super Bowl champion in the 1960s was obviously vastly different from that of one in the 1990s. But going off of numbers and general dominance, the 1996 Packers are deserving of the top spot on this list.

2 1966

The Packers became the first team in league history to win the Super Bowl

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers kicked off the Super Bowl era in style, going 12-2 in the 1966 regular season and representing the NFL in what was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Green Bay was led by legendary coach Vince Lombardi, a true leader of men who had an obsession with details and execution. Quarterback Bart Starr wasn’t the most physically talented player, but he was accurate and took care of the football, throwing 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions, a very impressive ratio at the time.

Starr won league MVP during the season, making him the face of the franchise, but it can be argued that the Packers’ defense was the most impressive part of the team. Green Bay held opponents to 163 points in 14 games, an average of 11.6 per contest. The Packers' defensive prowess was on full display as they held the Kansas City Chiefs to 10 points and 72 rushing yards in their 35-10 Super Bowl victory.

The 1966 Packers were the total package. They had an MVP quarterback, multiple Hall of Famers on defense, and one of the greatest head coaches of all time. As one of the most dominant pre-merger teams, Green Bay winning the first Super Bowl was only fitting. While this Super Bowl run was far from the franchise’s last, it remains the most memorable and important.

3 2010

The 2010 Packers won it all as a wild card

Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was something enigmatic about the 2010 Packers. They went a mere 10-6 in the regular season and barely secured a wild-card spot. On paper, the team was vulnerable, with a likely early-round exit in the future.

But for whatever reason, it didn’t feel that way. Aaron Rodgers was entering his prime, and he was accompanied by one of the best defenses in the league, featuring the likes of Clay Matthews and Charles Woodson.

As a wild-card team, the Packers faced a daunting path to the Super Bowl that included three road games. Green Bay took care of the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round before crushing the top-seeded Atlanta Falcons by a score of 48-21 in the Divisional Round. The Packers then took down the rival Chicago Bears to punctuate their march through the NFC.

To finish it off, the Packers were challenged by the Pittsburgh Steelers . In an all-around performance, the Packers forced three turnovers, and Rodgers threw for 304 yards in a 31-25 victory.

In retrospect, it’s perplexing that it was the only Super Bowl in which the Packers appeared with Rodgers at quarterback. They did make the NFC title game four more times with No. 12 under center, but lost all four.

This squad was far from the most talented of the bunch, but it speaks to the odd nature of football and the various factors that determine a team’s fate. Perhaps the best explanation is the defense. Green Bay had the second-best scoring defense in 2010 and has only been in the top 10 for that category once in the years since.

4 1967

The Packers faced more adversity on their way to their second Super Bowl

Press-Gazette-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay’s 1966 Super Bowl run felt like destiny. The 1967 team’s route to championship glory, however, felt like quite the opposite.

The Packers went 9-4-1 in the regular season and were less dominant across the board. They scored fewer points and allowed more than the year prior and faced a difficult path to the Big Game.

Starr took a major step back from his MVP form in 1966 and threw only nine touchdowns to 17 interceptions. The defense, while not quite as statistically dominant as the season prior, was still among the best and allowed the fewest yards of any team. The Packers did have an inherent advantage of experience.

Not only had they played in the Super Bowl, but they had an extensive track record of performing well in big games. While other teams folded under the pressure, Green Bay rose to the occasion time after time. The Packers took down the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the postseason and then knocked off the Dallas Cowboys in the famous "Ice Bowl" in the NFL title game, which remains the coldest game in NFL history.

They then toppled the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in the Super Bowl, with Starr taking game MVP honors for the second straight year.

There were enough returning players from the 1966 group to think the 1967 team was quite comparable from a talent standpoint. However, there was a qualitative difference in performance, dropping this group to the bottom of the list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.