The Green Bay Packers are unlikely to be feared by anyone in the NFC North following the trade of Aaron Rodgers, Richard Sherman has warned.

After months of speculation, weeks of to and fros, and multiple reports about what the deal was eventually going to be worth, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally came to an agreement on Monday night to send 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Wisconsin to the Big Apple.

Rodgers joins a division in the AFC East that is going to look pretty tasty moving forward, as he has to contend with the powerful Buffalo Bills with quarterback Josh Allen and a very solid defense, the improving Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa and weapons all over the field and even though they haven’t been a major threat the past few years, you can’t rule out the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick from causing noise.

But whilst he joins the AFC East, the division he is leaving is set to look very different indeed.

Green Bay Packers lose their prized possession in Aaron Rodgers

Since Rodgers became the Packers’ quarterback in 2008, the division has predominantly been dominated by the men from Wisconsin, with 8 wins for the Packers, 5 for the Minnesota Vikings and 2 for the Chicago Bears. On top of that, the Packers are the only ones to have reached an won a Super Bowl, whilst the furthest any of the other teams got were the NFC Championship game, the Vikings doing so twice in 2009 and 2017 and the Bears in 2010 (where they lost to Rodgers and the Packers), helped in large part to Rodgers compiling a 59-24-1 record against the NFC North.

Now though, they will have to take on the NFC North with Jordan Love, a player who has had limited playing time in the NFL so far and hasn’t exactly set the world on fire when he has been given the chance. Which is why, speaking on the Richard Sherman Podcast, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman claimed that nobody is going to be scared to play the Packers moving forward.

Video: Richard Sherman warns the Green Bay Packers about their future without Aaron Rodgers:

Green Bay Packers could be in for some pain

If you look at the Packers’ recent seasons, it’s clear to see that Rodgers has pretty much dragged them kicking and screaming to the finish line every year, as for the most part the defense hasn’t been able to keep up with him in terms of production, and if Love doesn’t produce to the level that Rodgers did, then they are going to be left floundering.

So now the pressure is really on for the team to get everything right in this draft and the rest of the offseason, otherwise they are really going to have a hill to climb to get back to the level of competitiveness that they were used to with Rodgers.