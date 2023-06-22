The Green Bay Packers should be looking at adding a veteran wide receiver before the start of the 2023 NFL season, ESPN writer Albert Breer has claimed.

The Green Bay Packers have got to deal with a lot of losses as they head into the 2023 NFL season. The biggest and most obvious loss is that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his trade to the New York Jets left them with the inexperienced Jordan Love.

The other big departures though are in the wide receiver room, as both Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard both left the team in free agency, and in an ironic twist, they went to join up with Rodgers on the Jets, leaving the Packers with a room of wide receivers that is incredibly inexperienced.

That’s why ESPN insider Field Yates thinks that the Packers should look to target the position in free agency before the season starts.

Green Bay Packers need to pack the wide receiver room

Writing in an article for ESPN+, Yates expressed his excitement about what the team could produce in the future, but noted that they were still missing that veteran presence for more than just what he brings on the field, before hinting at one player that’s available who could fill that spot for them:

The Jordan Love and youth movements are on in Green Bay in the post-Rodgers era, with the team investing five draft picks on wide receivers and tight ends in April. I'm already getting excited about this offense's potential. I understand that very few veteran pass-catchers available right now have a chance to be a major impact player on the field, but I do think there is a spot for a player who brings leadership qualities to make his mark.

As an example, while the team might want as many snaps for the youngsters who can play in the slot as possible, I do think Jarvis Landry's presence would bring instant lessons in preparation that would pay off.

Whilst it might not necessarily be someone like Landry, there are a lot of top wide receivers on the market right now for them to pick from, so there really isn’t an excuse for them to not try and pursue at least one of them if they want to at least try and be competitive this year.

Because with the youth on the team right now, it is likely going to take a while before they become a dominant force.