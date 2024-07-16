Highlights Mason Greenwood has agreed to personal terms with Marseille after a fee was agreed last week.

The youngster will undergo a medical and complete the move to Marseille soon.

The deal between Marseille and Greenwood is a significant breakthrough after a lengthy transfer saga.

(Characters: 117, 91, 82)

Mason Greenwood's 17-year affiliation with Manchester United finally appears to be coming to an end - with the Red Devils forward reportedly agreeing personal terms 'in principle' with Marseille ahead of a proposed move.

The two clubs agreed a fee last week, leaving other teams who had been linked throughout the summer such as Lazio and Atletico Madrid in the dust, though personal terms were still an issue and the crux of the deal relied on that. However, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, that has now been finalised and Greenwood will fly to France for his medical before completing his switch.

Greenwood Agrees "Deal in Principle" with Marseille

The forward is all set for his move away from United

The report states that Marseille have now reached an 'agreement in principle' with the United forward over personal terms that would see him swap the north west of England for the French Riviera.

The two clubs struck an agreement last week to the tune of around £27million, though acceptable terms between the French outfit and the player still needed to be ironed out if a deal was to go through.

Ornstein stresses that there is still work to be done despite the agreement; the youngster must still travel to France, undergo his medical at the club's training ground and put pen to paper on a deal that suits all of the involved parties; but the deal going through is a "major development" in a long-running transfer saga amid the huge transfer fee breakthrough last week between Marseille and the Red Devils.

Mason Greenwood's La Liga statistics - Getafe squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 2,668 3rd Goals 8 2nd Assists 6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.87 2nd

Having spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, Greenwood has been on the coattails of many European clubs this summer after winning the Madrid-based outfit's Player of the Year award, though a return to United was ruled out after internal discussions a year ago - which stemmed from Greenwood's suspension by the Old Trafford side due to his arrest in January 2022.

Greenwood last played for the Red Devils over two years ago, and despite the 2022/23 season resulting in him failing to play a single game for anyone, his record of eight goals in 33 La Liga games helped Jose Bordalas' Getafe finish in 12th place in the table, staving off relegation woes with the club being as high as eighth going into the Christmas break.

United Will Need Greenwood Money

A £35m move for Zirkzee will almost be totally funded

United confirmed the signing of Zirkzee on Sunday, with the fee paid being around the £35million mark for the Dutchman. With Greenwood's exit totalling £27million - and being classed as pure profit given that the youngster was developed in the club's youth academy - it's a transfer that has been beautifully crafted by the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 games for Manchester United

Zirkzee can offer the perfect foil for Rasmus Hojlund up front, alongside being an adequate replacement for Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield role and even as a wide forward in the ilk of Marcus Rashford. Similar to Greenwood in certain aspects, the money saved in terms of the PSR deadline for the upcoming season is extremely favourable for the Red Devils and Greenwood's sale was pivotal to bringing the Bologna forward in.

Related Man Utd Ahead of Real Madrid in Leny Yoro Race Manchester United are eyeing a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro, and he's now in talks with the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-07-24.