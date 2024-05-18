Highlights Tom Brady is set to replace Greg Olsen on Fox's lead broadcast crew

Olsen is reportedly set to take a $7 million pay cut this season.

Olsen revealed that Brady has reached out to him for announcing tips.

Greg Olsen has been universally praised for his announcing work on Fox, since joining the network shortly after his retirement. Fox paired the former Pro Bowl tight end with Kevin Burkhardt and following the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN, Olsen and Burkhardt were given the top announcing roles on Fox - the A team, so to speak.

However, with Fox signing Tom Brady to a massive 10-year contract worth $375 million to call games, it was inevitable that Brady would be given the announcing role on the network. Brady is set to make his debut on Fox for America's Game of the Week between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Olsen meanwhile, has been bumped down to Fox's 'B team' broadcast crew, as he'll now be calling games alongside Joe Davis.

Olsen recently spoke with USA Today's Sports Seriously and revealed that his replacement actually picked his brain for announcing tips.

“I had a chance to speak with Tom a couple of weeks ago, and he was just kind of picking my brain about the prep and the industry and what to expect and whatnot,” Olsen said. “So I don’t know. Every guy has their own journey in sports broadcasting. I think everyone thinks it’s easy. I think everyone thinks getting up there and calling a live football game for three hours off the cuff, and being able to get in, get out, deal with the flow of the game, the players, the schemes, the terminology — there’s a lot going on during a game, and I think some guys really transition to it well and take to it pretty quickly. And other guys haven’t. We’ve seen a mixed bag of results over the last couple of years.”

Having been bumped off of Fox's top broadcast, Olsen is reportedly set to take a pay cut of $7 million per season.

Olsen: 'No Correlation' Between Being a Great Player and a Great Announcer

Brady was pegged to replace Olsen after signing with Fox in 2023

As mentioned earlier, Olsen has received high praise for his work on Fox and some fans have voiced displeasure over Olsen's demotion. On the flip side, Brady's name recognition is impossible to ignore, as Fox seeks the highest possible ratings.

Olsen reiterated that he has nothing but respect for Brady. He did add, however, that there is no correlation between a great player becoming a great announcer.

I don’t think there’s any real correlation between being a great player or an average player, and how that correlates to being a great broadcaster or an average broadcaster. I think we’ve seen examples on both ends of that spectrum. So we’ll see how it all plays out.

Brady played his entire career with a chip on his shoulder, so if he carries that with him to the announce booth, it should bode well for his success as a broadcaster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Greg Olsen's pay will drop from $10 million to $3 million with the demotion. Brady is expected to earn $37.5 million this season on Fox.

The timing especially stings for Olsen, considering that Fox will be the official broadcaster of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans next year. With Brady now in place as Fox's lead color commentator, he will be calling the big game.

It's not known when Olsen's deal with Fox expires, but it's very likely that when it does, Olsen may be fielding offers from other networks for the chance to be on a lead crew.

