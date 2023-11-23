Highlights Gregg Popovich defends Kawhi Leonard amidst boos from Spurs fans, urging them to show more class and let the players play.

Anyone who follows NBA basketball with any level of consistency can tell you that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does things his own way. From the often steely manner in which he conducts himself with the press to his no-nonsense coaching style, he has never been one to cater to others' expectations of what a coach should or shouldn't be. However, he was in rare form during Wednesday's bout between the Spurs and the L.A. Clippers at Frost Bank Center, and now he's going viral as a result.

With Kawhi Leonard at the free throw line in the second quarter, Popovich walked over to the scorer's table, picked up the house microphone, and proceeded to chastise his own fans for voicing their disapproval of the ex-Spurs star.

“Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? It’s got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” After the Spurs' play-caller relinquished the mic and moved back toward his team's bench, he waved off the crowd, which was now booing louder than before. Popovich and Leonard went on to address the incident following the contest, which the Clippers won by a 109-102 mark.

Ex-San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard reacts to getting booed & Popovich seemingly standing up for him

From the outside looking in, it would seem that Popovich was simply defending his former player and friend, and the two notably embraced on the court after the game clock hit zero. During his postgame press conference, though, Popovich was vague in explaining the motivation behind his message to the crowd, and he wasn't particularly keen on discussing the matter.

"You don't poke the bear," Popovich deadpanned when the subject was broached by a reporter. The Spurs coach then grew impatient when he was asked to clarify what he meant. "I just told you why I did it... I spoke English. I just told you. Anybody that knows anything about sports you don't poke the bear. That's my answer."

Leonard's attention was on other things when Popovich spoke out, but he also made it clear that he appreciated the gesture.

"I was focused. I didn't know if it was him or not; I was at the free throw line," he said in a Bally Sports postgame interview, via Bleacher Report. "But they're a very classy organization, and I'm pretty sure he wants to keep it that way."

"If I don’t have a Spurs jersey on, they're probably going to boo me for the rest of my career. It is what it is," Leonard said in response to the negative reaction he received in San Antonio via Clippers beat writer Joey Linn. "They're one of the best fans in the league, and they're very competitive. Once I step on this basketball court out here, they're going to show that they're going for the other side. When I’m on the streets or going into restaurants, they show love. It is what it is.”

The bad blood Spurs fans have with Kawhi goes back to 2018

Spurs vs Clippers (11/22/23) PTS REB AST STL +/- Kawhi Leonard 26 4 4 2 -2 Victor Wembanyama 22 15 3 1 -3

Leonard first came into the NBA as the No. 15 overall pick in 2011, and over parts of seven seasons with the club, he evolved from being an athlete, slasher and defensive specialist to a bona fide two-way star and elite-level three-point shooter. That star turn switched into high gear in 2014 when he played a key role in delivering the organization a championship, capturing Finals MVP honors along the way.

In his sixth year, he was averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest while posting an effective field goal percentage of 54.1. As year seven rolled around, though, his relationship with the Spurs faithful took a dramatic turn.

Leonard missed the first 27 games of the 2017-18 campaign due to a right quadriceps injury, eventually returning to appear in just nine games. Then, in January 2018, he was ruled out indefinitely due to right quadriceps tendinopathy. Spurs doctors later cleared him to return to play, but Leonard sought a second opinion and elected not to get back on the court. During a players-only meeting in March 2018, his team implored him to rejoin the team but ultimately refused to do so. It was at that moment that he became a villain in fans' eyes, and that reputation only grew when he requested a trade that summer.

And while many years have passed since he was dealt away and the Spurs' future is looking bright now with Victor Wembanyama in the fold, the ghosts of the past clearly continue to haunt fans in South-Central Texas.