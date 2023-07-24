If people try to find the definition of a head coach in the dictionary, they’ll likely find a picture of Gregg Popovich beside it. For 27 years, Coach Pop has been coaching the San Antonio Spurs and successfully steered the franchise to five NBA championships.

An argument can be made that Popovich is potentially the greatest coach in NBA history. He may not have the same number of NBA titles compared to the likes of Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach, but his sustained success in nearly three decades has never been seen before. He's the winning-est coach in league history for a reason, and he's still far from being done.

With that said, we take a look below at the several moments that define the legendary figure’s career and what they truly mean for him.

5 Gregg Popovich names himself coach of the San Antonio Spurs

After spending six seasons as an assistant coach for the Spurs and Golden State Warriors, Popovich found himself being hired by the former to be its General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations. This duty went on until the 1996-97 season, the very same period David Robinson went out with an injury, causing the Spurs to go 3-15 without the All-Star.

This put Popovich in a tight spot as the need to fire Bob Hill, San Antonio’s head coach at the time, was necessary. Instead of going for another guy, Popovich did the unthinkable and named himself the Spurs’ head coach in a season where they only won 17 games.

This development led to San Antonio getting the No. 1 pick the following season, a rookie that turned out to be Tim Duncan. With all the pieces falling in place, Coach Pop took the franchise to astronomical heights with him steering the ship, and it all started during that stink of a season when he named himself head coach of the franchise.

4 2023 Hall of Fame

Coming straight from the start of his legendary run as the Spurs’ head coach to the present day is Popovich’s well-deserved induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. With 27 years and counting of breaking records and instilling a culture of excellence in the Alamo, it’s only fitting for Coach Pop to be given a spot in this illustrious club.

It’s also worth noting that Popovich is still active in the NBA while being given the honor of joining the Hall of Fame. This places the Spurs’ beloved head coach on the same level as Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, and Red Auerbach, all Hall-of-Fame inductee head coaches that achieved immortality in the game through their winning ways.

3 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Before 2020, one could say that Coach Pop has done it all in his NBA career. He already had five rings, won three Coach of the Year awards, and cultivated several names that rose high in the league, such as Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard. One of the few things missing, though, was an Olympic gold medal.

Back in 1972, Popovich was cut from the 1972 Olympic Team, which coincidentally, lost to the Russians in a controversial game. Decades later, he would become an assistant coach for the 2004 Olympics, with a squad that ended only with a bronze medal in Athens.

In 2008, Popovich was passed over for Mike Krzyzewski to coach Team USA for the Beijing Olympics. The latter, of course, won the gold for that particular year, as well as in 2012 and 2016.

That wouldn't be the case anymore for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, as Popovich was chosen to coach a team composed of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, and Zach Lavine, among others.

After a close game against France, Team USA got the win to give Coach Pop his first Olympic gold medal. As a result, Popovich’s list of accomplishments got a lot better after the competition.

2 1999 NBA Championship

As mentioned earlier, the Spurs’ horrible 1996-97 season paved the way for the team to pick Tim Duncan in the NBA Draft. With the young star backing David Robinson up, the twin towers arose in San Antonio and Popovich was there to bring the best out of this pairing.

That team finally reached the top of the mountain during the 1998-99 season when Coach Pop led the Spurs to its first championship in franchise history. It took five games for San Antonio to take care of the New York Knicks, giving Popovich the first of his five rings.

While Popovich would get four more championships after that, the first one marks the very start of his legacy as the Spurs’ longest-tenured and most successful head coach. As such, the importance of this moment in his career can’t be overstated enough.

1 Coach Pop became the NBA’s record holder for most wins by a head coach

In March 2022, Gregg Popovich reached the apex of his career by accumulating the most wins by an NBA head coach with 1,336 at that time. Along the way, the Spurs legend had already obtained five championships and three Coach of the Year awards for his work in San Antonio. Not to mention that he had led the franchise to 22 straight years of making the playoffs until the streak ended in 2019-20.

During that particular moment, the Spurs got the 104-102 win over the Utah Jazz, which led to a historic moment for Popovich as the head coach with the most wins in NBA history. And since he has not stepped down, that number has risen to 1,364 wins for Coach Pop. After his five-year extension early in July, his record is only going to increase as he separates himself from the rest of the field.

With Victor Wembanyama set to make his NBA debut as part of the Spurs soon, Coach Pop will have his hands full to help the franchise contend again. Expect more moments to be born soon since Popovich will still be present in the years to come.