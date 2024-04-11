Highlights Victor Wembanyama is excelling in his rookie season but faces bench time due to long-term considerations.

Gregg Popovich revealed that Wembanyama was unhappy with being sidelined against the OKC Thunder.

Popovich plans to look at the long-run with Wembanyama just like he did with Tim Duncan all those years ago.

Victor Wembanyama has been a revelation for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Many doubted his ability to transition to the NBA game, but Wembanyama has proved those doubters wrong. His height, size, incredible skill, and ability with the ball in his hands have made him a front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award.

However, despite proving himself to be a future perennial All-Star and All-NBA talent, Victor Wembanyma hasn't featured in all of the Spurs' 80 games this season. With 70 games under his belt, this wouldn't be much of an issue, but with the 2023-24 season almost over, it looks like San Antonio is ready to put their superstar on the sidelines.

The Spurs are dead last in the Western Conference, and will already be looking toward the off-season, where they will build around Wembanyama. Additionally, it should be noted that the French star has struggled with ankle problems this season. So, with that in mind, head coach Gregg Popovich decided to drop the Wembanyama for last night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, much to the rookie's disappointment.

"I feel bad because he is not a happy camper right now. He wants to be out there, but I'm looking at the long view." - Gregg Popovich

In many ways, it is understandable why Wembanyama would be upset. He is a competitor after all, and one that many believe could become one of the greatest of all time. As such, he would like to get as many chances to step onto the court, even if he is only at the start of what should be a long and incredible NBA career.

As mentioned earlier, he is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year honors, and if he does win the award, it would be well deserved. Averaging 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, he is a "do-it-all" player. His presence on the court is felt by teammates and opponents alike, even at the young age of 20.

Victor Wembanyama 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 21.3 REB 10.6 AST 3.8 FG% 46.5 3P% 32.2

He truly is an exceptional player, who has the skill of a guard and the build of a big man. A generational talent like him is rare, so playing as much as possible would be crucial for his development. However, it's also important to understand and respect the other side of the story.

As Gregg Popovich stated, it is his job as head coach to think about the long-term. Victor Wembanyama has struggled with his ankle this season, and avoiding a major injury should be the No.1 priority. As such, Popovich has decided to take the same approach with Wembanyama as he did with another talented big man he coached, Tim Duncan.

"If something did happen to him, I'd have to look in the mirror and say, 'What the hell were you thinking?'. So I've got to think long-term like we did with Timmy." - Gregg Popovich

At the end of the day, the coach and the staff at the San Antonio Spurs know what's best for Wembanyama. And, while he may not like it, he will have to respect their decisions, as he did last night. After all, it would be better for him to have a long and fruitful career than it would for him to put his body through the wringer just for one game of basketball.

Wembanyama is in the Running for Defensive Player of the Year

No player has ever won the award in their first year in the NBA

Outside the Rookie of the Year race, Victor Wembanyama is also in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. He has been nothing short of exceptional on the court, and that is also true with his defense. Usually, something that rookies struggle with, Wembanyama has been a stalwart for the Spurs on that end.

His height, combined with his defensive IQ, has made him a force to be reckoned with for opposing offensive players. In addition to his 10.6 rebounds per game, Wembanyama is also averaging 1.2 steals per game, as well as a whopping 3.6 blocks per game. This has seen him maintain a respectable 106 defensive rating throughout the year.

With his performances on the defensive end, Wembanyama's name has been propelled into the Defensive Player of the Year race. This sees his name placed alongside some of the best defensive players in the league, including Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Jarrett Allen. But, more importantly, should he win the award, he would become the first rookie in NBA history to do so.

NBA DPOY Odds 2023-24 Player Odds Rudy Gobert -3030 Victor Wembanyama +850 Anthony Davis +20,000 Bam Adebayo +20,000 Jarrett Allen +20,000

According to FOX Sports' betting odds, Rudy Gobert is the clear-cut favorite to win the award. However, for Wembanyama's name to even be on this list in his rookie season speaks volumes about his ability. He may not win the award this year, but he is sure to snap up a few in the years to come.