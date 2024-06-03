Highlights Gregoire Akcelrod dreamed of becoming a footballer one day, but his father banned him from playing as he thought he was terrible.

Determined to prove his dad wrong, Akcelrod used fake websites to gain trials with 25 different clubs over a number of years.

He was incredibly close to signing for CSKA Sofia, before a fan uncovered his lies.

Any child who's ever kicked a ball in their garden, or the park, or played at the grassroots level will have closed their eyes and imagined they're celebrating in a packed stadium in front of adoring fans. For Gregoire Akcelrod, imagining wasn't enough, so he went all out to try and secure a career in football.

Growing up, Akcelrod idolised players like France legend Zinedine Zidane and African icon George Weah, and was an avid supporter of Paris Saint-Germain. Like most kids, Akcelrod practised in his garden for hours after school. Unfortunately, the youngster wasn't very good at football, and his father had no issue telling him as much when he saw him play. In fact, his dad even banned him from playing football because he was that bad.

This only spurred Akcelrod on, though. Speaking to SportBible about his experience, Akcelrod revealed how he took the 'fake it 'til you make it' approach to becoming a footballer, and how he went from working at McDonald's, to very nearly fooling a Champions League club into signing him.

McDonald's was arguably just as difficult for Akcelrod, who said: "I had no choice to work, and it’s true McDonald’s took me very quickly... Most of the people don’t respect you, so it was exhausting." Then, at the age of 16, Akcelrod used the computer at his private school to create a fake website about himself, taking information about Brazil striker Ronaldo and former Arsenal and PSG striker, Nicolas Anelka, and passing it all off as his own achievements.

Akcelrod progressed to adding his name to team sheets for highlights of a PSG game, and even mocked up a very convincing photoshoot at the Parc des Princes stadium. In fact, Akcelrod did technically play for PSG, albeit their amateur side competing in the fifteenth tier of French football. Still, PSG were on his CV, and this would eventually lead to him having trials with a number of English clubs, and getting within touching distance of the Champions League.

"For me, it was fantastic to play with Paris Saint-Germain [amateurs], even though it was the worst division in France."

Trials in England

'I was Man of the Match with Sky Sports'

Akcelrod managed to bag trials at Norwich City, Bournemouth, and Swindon Town while he was in England, and also spent time with Dundee United, Sydney FC, and New York Red Bulls as he travelled the world looking for opportunities.

“Every trial was different. Sometimes it was horrible. My first trial with Bournemouth, it was the first time I played eleven-a-side... The second trial with Swindon, I was Man of the Match with Sky Sports. I had some quality, but I had no resume because I lied on my website. If I told the truth that I played for the last team in the fifteenth division in France, nobody would give me a chance."

SKA Sofia liked Akcelrod

'It was a fan who destroyed my deal'

Over time, Akcelrod had trials with 25 clubs, but it was CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria who almost handed him his big break. Sofia, the most successful club in Bulgaria and regular participants in the Champions League, took him on trial for three days, and liked what they saw. They offered Akcelrod a £15,000-a-month contract, and even updated their website to announce the signing. But things went wrong when a fan alerted Sofia to Akcelrod's deception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Akcelrod actually scored six goals in 18 appearances for CF Atletic America, a team from Andorra.

"This fan sent a message to all the journalists he knew to say CSKA Sofia was going to be signing a fake player. I wasn't fake... I was with them for three days on trial, but CSKA started to become scared of what happened with the crazy media," Akcelrod recalled.

"The Sunday evening, everybody smiled at me. On Monday morning I'm the worst person in the world and cannot sit at the players’ table. When I wanted to train with them, they said, 'No, take your taxi back to France.' I didn’t know what happened because I didn't speak the language. It was after, back in France, when I realised it was a fan who destroyed my deal."

The dream was over for Akcelrod, but he later went on to become a football agent. In fact, he can claim to have been involved in the development of Aurelien Tchouameni, whom he met when the France and Real Madrid star was just 15 years old. So, while Akcelrod may never have played in the big leagues, he is still involved in the beautiful game.