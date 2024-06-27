Grizzles Select Zach Edey With 9th Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of the biggest shockers of the 2024 NBA Draft came from the Memphis Grizzlies with the selection of Purdue big man Zach Edey with the 9th overall pick.

Edey's selection was one of the biggest risers of any prospect during the draft process. Leading into the Draft Combine, Edey was projected to be a second-round pick but raised his stock to be in the mid-first round.

This is also a selection that was made due to positional needs. Before the Grizzlies made their selection, there was speculation that Memphis was going to trade up the sixth pick to the Charlotte Hornets, in an attempt to draft UConn big man, Donovan Clingan. However, the deal fell through, and the Grizzlies were determined to add size.

Instead, the Grizzlies selected the back-to-back Naismith College Player of the Year, who was able to lead his team to the 2024 NCAA National Championship game, but lost to the UConn Huskies. However, as a player, Edey couldn't be stopped in the NCAA, and paired with an electric point guard in Ja Morant, their realm of possibilities is vast.

Grizzlies Draft the Most Dominant College Player in Recent Memory

No matter where Edey went, he wasn't going to be asked to play the same role he did with Purdue. However, he would optimally thrive the most with a team that would utilize his skills effectively. Following the trade that sent Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets, the Grizzlies were thin on the front court outside of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Although Edey is a bit slow-footed, he is an exceptional rim protector due to his size and timing. Edey will be put into a situation with the Grizzlies, where he will be paired with Jackson, who can stretch the floor, allowing for Memphis' spacing to not be too crowded paired with the Canadian big man.

Jackson, who was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, will now be able to be slotted into a helping defender role with Edey on the court, which he thrives the most on defensively. Although the defensive potential is high, Edey can get a bucket if need be.

Zach Edey 2023-24 NCAA Season Stats Category Stats PTS 25.2 REB 12.2 BLK 2.2 FG% 62.3 FT% 71.1

Edey also demonstrated an impressive shooting stroke in the NBA Draft combine, which may be able to translate to the next level, but only time will tell. Regardless, the Memphis Grizzlies made their selection based on positional needs, and time will only tell if they were geniuses or if they made a mistake.