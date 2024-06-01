Highlights The Grizzlies may trade their draft pick for an immediate impact player rather than a rookie.

Ja Morant's health is key for Memphis' success, and they are considering significant roster moves to contend.

Memphis is exploring trades due to salary cap limitations and seeking to bolster the team for a title run.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell two spots in the draft lottery and wound up with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After trading fan-favorite Steven Adams , the center position is a roster weakness. With the draft being light on superstar big men, what are the chances the Grizzlies shop the trade market?

Unless Memphis has their eyes on Donovan Clingan, they’ll likely trade their lottery pick for a win-now move. Given the status of the roster right now, going in this direction may sit better for the team's future.

If healthy, the Grizzlies have the framework of a good team — they went 6-3 in games Ja Morant played last season, though that’s a small sample size. To add, there's no guarantee Morant will steer clear of trouble moving forward.

So what does Memphis do now?

Grizzlies Weighing Many Options With No. 9 Pick

Should an already young team go through the draft?





Although Memphis incurred a woeful 27-55 record this season because of suspensions and injuries to stars, Memphis has made the postseason in the last three seasons. The Grizzlies feature a young core that can direct the franchise for many years.

But given Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s certified star status, Memphis adding another proven commodity to the mix could make the franchise a legitimate title contender.

According to Forbes' Evan Sidery, the Grizzlies are actively looking to trade the ninth-overall pick.

The Grizzlies enter its sixth year under head coach Taylor Jenkins, who has a career record of 206-185. Heading into the summer, the Grizzlies have 14 players under contract for 2024-25, with salaries totaling over $175 million or more than $4 million above the tax threshold.

The problem for the Grizzlies is that they have limited flexibility unless they clear cap space ahead of a major transaction. Luke Kennard has a team option at $14.7 million, while Yuta Watanabe has a $2.64 million player option. Memphis has drafted quite well since 2018. Although only six of their 11 draftees have actually played for them, selecting Morant and Jackson Jr. has resulted in a complete change of scenery.

For Better or Worse: Ja Morant Casts a Shadow Over The Franchise

With Morant in the lineup, Memphis looks like a title contender

No NBA player has had a more tumultuous year than Morant. From multiple suspensions to a season-ending injury, Morant has been through it all in the five years he's been a pro.

Next year will have to be a major year for Morant. One where he shows that he's learned from all of his mistakes and that he's ready to take up the mantle as the most popular American player in the NBA. Morant can be the face of a franchise for a long time if he plays things right. It's whether he's ready to step up and take it. Hopefully, he and the Grizzlies can remain healthy next season.

Ja Morant - 2023-24 NBA Stats GP 9 PTS 25.1 REB1 5.6 AST 8.1 FG% 47.1 3P% 27.5

Memphis had finished second in the Western Conference in consecutive seasons before this year. The franchise's ability to compete in this tough conference has already been established. That said, there has been a lot of improvement in the West, so the Grizzlies will be competing in a conference that is even more talented than it was just two seasons ago.

With a core of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and others, the Grizzlies have some solid foundational pieces to build around. With role players getting more shine in 2023-24, Memphis has an idea of who will fit best around their core pieces next season. Now, they must seriously evaluate what the best move is for next season and beyond.