Highlights Injuries derailed the Memphis Grizzlies' 2023-24 season before it started, with Ja Morant missing 25 games initially.

Morant's agent, Mike Miller, warned the league of the point guard's mindset for the 2024-25 season.

Despite setbacks, the Grizzlies have re-tooled and are ready to reclaim their spot near the top of the Western Conference.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies flushed their 2023-24 season down the drain due to the ravaging injuries the team experienced throughout the year. In fact, their campaign was essentially over before it started, as Morant sat out the first 25 games of the season due to a league-mandated suspension.

It wasn't too long ago when Memphis was one of the fast-rising teams in the NBA. With the Grizzlies looking to bounce back, Morant's agent, former NBA star, Mike Miller, warned the league of the point guard's mindset heading into the 2024-25 season.

"Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year. All of it. How soon they forget. That's all I'll say: He's about to come for it." - Mike Miller

Ja Morant Before 2023-24 Season

The Grizzlies were one of the promising young teams in the NBA

As Mike Miller said, "how soon they forget." A lot of people did forget about Morant and the Grizzlies when they finished the season with a 27-55 record, the third-worst in the Western Conference. Memphis was devastated by injuries.

After coming back for nine games following his 25-game suspension, Morant suffered a torn labrum that ended his season in early January. Desmond Bane missed 40 games due to various injuries, while Marcus Smart only played 20 games as he also dealt with various injuries throughout the season.

Morant was one of the most exciting and dynamic offensive forces in the NBA.

He made the All-Star Team in 2022 and 2023 and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2021-22. The point guard led the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the 2021-22 and 2022–23 seasons, and a second-round appearance in the 2022 postseason.

Ja Morant Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 PPG 27.4 26.2 RPG 5.7 5.9 APG 6.7 8.1 FG% 49.3% 46.6%

Looking Ahead the 2024-24 Season

The Grizzlies are gearing up for a resurgence campaign

After essentially redshirting the 2023-24 season due to injuries, the Grizzlies seem ready to reclaim their spot among the top teams in the Western Conference.

Memphis has the ingredients to remain a force in the West, granted a clean bill of health. They have a bonafide superstar in Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. is just one year removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year and being named an All-Star, while Bane has proven to be an elite No. 2 scoring option and the perfect complementary backcourt partner for Morant.

With all the injuries they dealt with, the 2023-24 season served as a year for Memphis to re-tool its team around its star trio. They found gems in GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr. , who could become fixtures in the Grizzlies' rotation this season. They also drafted two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey out of Purdue to address a need at center.

With fresh pieces surrounding their trio and Ja Morant hungry to prove his naysayers wrong, the Grizzlies should be a force to be reckoned with thei 2024-25 season.