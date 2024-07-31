Highlights Ja Morant's return to health makes Memphis a playoff contender again.

Luke Kennard's sharpshooting will help space the floor for Morant this season.

Re-signing Kennard is one of the best offseason moves for the Grizzlies to build around their core.

Knowing that the Memphis Grizzlies are better when Ja Morant is on the floor shouldn't be a revelation. But it's worth recalling just how good they were for two seasons when Morant was making his superstar turn.

The Grizzlies had the second-best record in the league in the 2021-22 season and entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games before falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in six in the West Semifinals.

Memphis again finished second in the West in 2022-23 before losing to LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers in the opening round.

Then Morant dealt with both off-court and on-court issues last season, and, unsurprisingly, the Grizzlies significantly dropped in the standings, ending the year far out of the playoff race.

The team's star point guard should be healthy for the start of this season and, theoretically, that should turn Memphis back into true contenders.

But when they were at their peak, the Grizzlies surrounded Morant with other stars and some of the best role players in the NBA . With the 24-year-old point guard returning to the floor, Memphis is making sure to lock up those role players in preparation for another playoff push.

Grizzlies Re-Signing Luke Kennard

The sharpshooting forward returns to Memphis on a one-year deal

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Grizzlies acquired Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2022-23 trade deadline, and although he only played in 39 games last season, Memphis has decided to bring back the 28-year-old on a one-year, $11 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The former No. 12 pick was productive in his limited action last season, hitting 45.0 percent of his 6.1 threes per game. He'll be expected to do the same and space the floor for Morant this season.

Kennard is a 43.9 percent career shooter from deep, which puts him behind only Steve Kerr and Hubert Davis as the most efficient three-point shooters in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The former Duke star will have a significant role to play if the Grizzlies are going to return to form.