Highlights The Grizzlies drafted Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

His 7'4 frame and 7-10 wingspan will be crucial for Memphis, who were lacking size in the roster.

Edey should slot into the starting center spot, and has the potential to be a long-term serviceable starter.

The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2024 NBA Draft with the goal of finding their Steven Adams replacement. They were linked to Donovan Clingan of the UConn Huskies, but he ended up being selected two spots ahead of their pick. The Grizzlies were prepared to pivot though, as they selected Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers with the ninth overall pick.

The Canadian was one of the most dominant players in his final years at the collegiate level, winning National Player of the Year in his final two seasons. While he won't be expected to do a similar kind of heavy lifting on offense for the Grizzlies, he will slide into the Adams role perfectly. With a 7'4 frame and a gigantic 7-10 wingspan, Edey's presence in the paint will be crucial for Memphis' return to the top after a disappointing 2023-24 season.

Grizzlies Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2024-25

Edey will slot right into that starting center spot

Grizzlies' Projected 2024-25 Roster Position Starter Backup Other PG Ja Morant Derrick Rose SG Marcus Smart Vince Williams John Konchar SF Desmond Bane GG Jackson Ziaire Williams PF Jaren Jackson Jr Santi Aldama Jake LaRavia C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke

The Grizzlies lineup heading into the 2024-25 season is likely to be similar to what they had last season, with the addition of their draftee Edey.

Ja Morant will continue to lead the team as their point guard, and will be eager to prove wrong those who wrote him off after a forgetful season. He will be paired with Marcus Smart in the backcourt, who also spent more time on the sidelines than on the court last season. At 6'5, Desmond Bane is not the ideal size for a starting small forward, but he more than makes up for it with his electric offense.

Jaren Jackson Jr could have a big season ahead of him now that he doesn't have to focus on rebounding or being the sole paint presence as their starting power forward. That'll be possible due to the addition of their new center, Edey, who is a monster on the glass, while being a solid rim protector as well.

Their bench will feature a host of young players like GG Jackson II and Vince Williams, who held their own last season when the Grizzlies were facing an injury crisis. It won't be surprising to see them trade a couple of those players considering they won't be able to accommodate everyone into the rotation next season.

Can Edey make an instant impact in Memphis?

The Canadian is no stranger to dealing with pressure.

One of the main reasons behind Edey returning to Purdue for a fourth season, despite winning National Player of the Year as a junior, was his ambition to take the Boilermakers to the NCAA championship. Unfortunately, he fell one step short, as his team lost in the National Final against UConn. But it was the best season in Purdue's history, and Edey's leadership was at its fore.

Edey was rumored to go to the Portland Trail Blazers in the draft, a situation where he wouldn't face pressure to be at his best from day one. But with the Grizzlies, a team with playoff aspirations, there will be some pressure on Edey, which he is more than capable of handling.

The Canadian has the potential to be a long-term serviceable starter in the league, and he will be eager to prove that from day one in Memphis.