This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Brooklyn Nets continue to rebuild their roster, acquiring Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Mamadi Diakite.

Williams, the 10th pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.

Diakite, a fourth-year forward, has played for multiple NBA teams before landing with the Nets earlier this summer.

The Brooklyn Nets are continuing to rebuild their roster after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks , now acquiring former top-10 pick Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Mamadi Diakite.

The Nets will also land a 2030 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks .

Williams was the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game for the Grizzlies last season.

Diakite, a 6-foot-9 forward in his fourth season, has played 55 games between the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs , Cleveland Cavaliers , Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks .

Nets Take a Flier on a Former Top Prospect

Williams is gifted but hasn't produced in the NBA

Williams was a lottery pick in 2021 for a reason.

Despite an underwhelming freshman year at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 43/29/80, his physical gifts and pedigree as a top high school recruit were enough to tempt the Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-8 forward was the eighth-best prospect in the 2020 class, according to ESPN recruiting rankings. As a high-level shooter, switchable defender and budding playmaker, there was reason to believe Williams could become a starting-caliber wing in the NBA.

That never happened in Memphis, but he'll get another, possibly better, opportunity in Brooklyn.

The Nets have entered full rebuild mode after trading Bridges and may deal fellow wings Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith at some point this offseason or before the 2025 trade deadline.

That would open up minutes for a young wing like Williams, who's still only 22 years old and was buried behind ascending players like GG Jackson in Memphis.

And all Brooklyn had to give up was a journeyman forward in Diakite, who has yet to carve out any real role in the NBA.