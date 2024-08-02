Highlights Zach Edey must progress outside the paint with his shooting and defensive perimeter play to make an impact with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Becoming an interior defensive force is crucial for Edey, potentially aiding Jaren Jackson Jr.

Edey needs to continue producing at a high level inside offensively by leveraging his rim presence and size.

One of the most prominent storylines leading into the 2024 NBA Draft was where Zach Edey would end up.

Edey had an incredibly productive tenure at Purdue, where he was the National Player of the Year for the past two collegiate seasons. He was the driving force behind Purdue’s run to the NCAA title game last season and had an outstanding NCAA Tournament.

Edey was a difference-maker in college hoops, but how he plays in the NBA will be something else entirely. There are concerns about how he'll adjust to the league from a pace and spacing standpoint, along with the perimeter element of his game.

Edey, who was drafted ninth overall, could make his presence felt as a rookie, though.

If he can do these three things, he should have a solid first year with the Memphis Grizzlies .

3 Progress Outside the Paint

Some strides on the perimeter would be encouraging

Edey did demonstrate some development in the past two seasons with his play outside the paint, but whether he can improve in that area is worth paying attention to.

This isn’t to suggest that Edey is going to be a stretch big or playmaking hub early on.

In his career at Purdue, Edey was 1-for-2 from three-point range. It would seem unreasonable to anticipate Edey being much of a catch-and-shoot threat from three-point range early with Memphis.

Having said that, Edey showed flashes of his mid-range shooting ability in recent seasons, and he’s made progress in that area.

His getting more comfortable from the free-throw line and converting 70.6 percent of those attempts in college could lead to him being a capable shooter as a roll man or after ball swings.

At the other end of the court, while Edey figures to be mostly a rim deterrent, at least early on with Memphis, it'd pay dividends if he can keep getting gradually better defending on the perimeter.

Edey has a ways to go before becoming a truly switchable defensive big, and it remains to be seen if he can get to that point. But he did show some improvement with his lateral agility last season, and with Edey's length, if he can contain players a bit better for a few dribbles with high hands, that'd be a positive indicator.

With the skill level of NBA players, though, it will take time for Edey to be viable in those aspects defensively, and that undoubtedly is part of the concern about him with NBA spacing and shooting.

2 Be An Interior Force Defensively

Edey could potentially be a big-time rim protector

Edey was an eraser in the painted area in collegiate basketball, where he anchored Purdue’s defense.

In his final two seasons with the Boilermakers, he posted 2.2 and 2.1 blocks per outing with block rates of 7.2 and 6.9 percent, respectively. He regularly swatted interior looks away, and altered tons of shots.

Zach Edey's Defensive Playmaking Averages at Purdue Category Stats BLK 2.2 BLK% 6.9 BLK PER-40 2.7 Personal Fouls 1.9

Furthermore, Edey’s presence on the interior regularly deterred shots, and as his career wore on at Purdue, he got better at playing with verticality and letting his massive 7-foot-4 frame do the work.

It’s crucial for Edey to be an interior force on defense with Memphis.

With his shot-altering, length and improved rim protection instincts, even with still some lateral space limitations, it’s not unrealistic for Edey to be a very impactful paint presence early on defensively.

If Edey can hold up defensively as a shot-altering player who can deter drivers and make it more challenging to score at the rim, it could enable Jaren Jackson Jr. to roam more.

That could potentially aid Jackson in having fewer issues with fouling in stretches when the two are on the floor together, which could feasibly be a fair amount.

1 Produce at a High Level Inside Offensively

Edey should be an interior force on offense

Edey was a problem in the painted area and near the basket in his career at Purdue, particularly in his last two seasons, when he had an expanded role.

In the 2023-24 campaign, he led Division I Men's Basketball in scoring at 25.2 points per game behind dominance at the rim, where he shot 75.6 percent.

Edey has shown continual improvement as a post-up player over the past two seasons. He is challenging to handle when he can get to hooks with his strong hand.

He's gradually shown some growth, countering that with reverse pivots and occasional drop steps, which lead to dunks.

Edey regularly leveraged his size and frame to get low seals, which led to in-rhythm hooks or interior push shots. He was incredibly difficult to deal with when he was able to keep opponents on his back.

With his constant rim presence and size, Edey often forced opponents into foul trouble. In the last two seasons, he averaged 7.1 and 11.2 free throw attempts, respectively.

He worked hard on the offensive glass and was difficult to contain.

Zach Edey 2023-24 Offensive Averages at Purdue Category Stats PTS 25.2 FTM/FTA 7.9/11.2 TS% 65.9 ORB% 18.1

Edey also improved his rolling proficiency and timing at Purdue. With Memphis, he should be a viable lob threat early on for players like Ja Morant . If he can keep making progress with push shots in the lane to counter the rest of his interior skill set, it would help even more.

Plus, he placed in the 99th percentile in cutting efficiency last season, per Synergy Sports.

It's fair to expect Edey to have dominant stretches on the offensive end on the interior in his first NBA season.

Many will be paying close attention to whether Edey can demonstrate further progression in elements outside the paint and as a face-up player in the 2024-25 season and for years to come.

However, it's fair to remember that the 22-year-old Edey has only been playing basketball since his sophomore year of high school.

If he keeps making strides with his agility and shot, he could be a much more well-rounded player and get far better with his play outside the paint. Time will tell, though.