The Memphis Grizzlies endured an incredibly disappointing season in 2023-24, interrupting their three-year ascension from 2021 to 2023 in which they made the playoffs three times, won 50 games twice, and even won a postseason series. Injuries and off-court drama surrounding their superstar Ja Morant derailed the campaign, but with all the pieces back in 2024-25, Memphis should rejoin the field and be an instant contender.

Memphis stayed quiet all off-season, simply bringing back almost their entire roster to return to their form before bad luck struck. The Grizzlies' one notable moment of the summer came in the NBA Draft, where they selected two-time Collegiate Player of the Year Zach Edey from Purdue.

Standing at 7-foot-4, 285 pounds, Edey was one of the most dominant players in college basketball history, posting some of the most eye-popping numbers ever. In 2023-24, he led the Boilermakers to the NCAA championship game, where they were bested by the dynastic Uconn Huskies.

Despite his incredible collegiate career, Edey was not expected to be a successful pro, simply because of his playstyle and the way it clashes with modern NBA basketball. Still, Memphis took a swing and selected him ninth overall, and the early returns seem promising.

Edey Dominated In His Lone Summer League Chance

An ankle injury robbed him of any further action, but he flashed his talents

Unlike most highly-touted prospects, who usually falter under the bright lights and increased competition of a Summer League debut, Edey burst onto the NBA scene with a tremendous outing in the Grizzlies' opening loss to the Utah Jazz . He instantly made his presence felt, putting up 14 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks on 7-of-12 from the field, looking like his usual dominant college self.

Dominant Debut (Zach Edey vs. Jazz) PTS REB OREB BLK FG 14 15 4 4 7-12

Some may scoff at Edey's quick adjustment to the professional level and dismiss it as just one Summer League game, but it speaks to the high floor that his skillset lends itself to. No matter the competition, Edey is going to be an effective player in several important areas, including rim protection, rebounding, and finishing around the basket when he gets the chance. His height and physical nature alone will make him a useful asset for any team in spot minutes, at the very least.

Edey came right out of the gates with two consecutive blocks at the basket, showcasing his limitless potential as a rim defender at the NBA level. He is simply at a height where nothing else matters. As long as he is around the bucket, the opposing team will struggle to finish over him, which is incredibly valuable. Utah's offense ground to a halt anytime he was on the floor, as Edey swallowed up nearly every driver that came at him.

Offensively, the Purdue product showcased a little bit of everything: he ran the floor in transition for dunks, scored on some of his four offensive rebounds, and flashed his post game with two hook shots. He scored four different baskets directly on Walker Kessler , a third-year pro who has proven to be an elite defender in the NBA.

Edey even showed his mental toughness, when he rebounded from a missed open dunk with under 10 seconds left by tipping in a game-tying layup at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. This putback was reminiscent of Victor Wembanyama , with no one else on the court having a chance to stop him purely because of height.

The seven-footer returned after missing five games with an ankle injury, but played just nine minutes before reinjuring the ankle. However, in just one full outing, he proved that he can be a valuable NBA player with a few improvements to his game.

He Will Have A Productive Rookie Year

Zach Edey is the betting favorite on many platforms for Rookie of the Year, and for good reason. One is that this year's rookie class is one of the weakest of all time, as has been well-documented, but it also has to do with the high floor that his game represents.

NBA fans can be very confident that Edey will put up solid numbers, as long as he is able to crack Memphis' deep rotation. The backup big minutes should come down to Edey and Brandon Clarke , who is a solid player, but with the Grizzlies having spent prized draft capital on their new rookie, he should get more than enough chances to prove his worth to the team.

Edey does a bunch of things very well, most of which manifest in the box score, which will allow him to have a great rookie season by perception but also with his effectiveness on the floor. He will be a tremendous rebounder on both ends from day one, will block a ton of shots while providing elite rim defense, and will get his baskets efficiently from putbacks and lobs.

Unfortunately for Edey, his best offensive skill is his work out of the post, which isn't typically a big part of the modern NBA offense due to analytics and floor spacing. However, if any team was likely to implement that aspect to their offense, it would be the Grizzlies, so Edey may get some opportunities there off the bench to dominate backup centers.

Video-Game Numbers (Edey's Last Two College Seasons) Season PPG RPG BPG FG% 2022-23 22.3 12.9 2.1 60.7% 2023-24 25.2 12.2 2.2 62.3%

Edey's NBA Career Will Ultimately Come Down To Adjustments

Scouts wonder whether he can hang in the modern game

Edey would be a perfect NBA prospect coming out of college if this was the year 1995. With the game having moved so far away from traditional centers playing with their backs to the basket in the post and stationing themselves at the rim for entire games, huge, slow-footed bigs that dominate college competition are now almost obsolete.

For this reason, Edey slipped to number nine in the draft despite being the consensus best player in the country for two straight years, and he could have feasibly been selected even later in the first round. There are a few reasons why these kinds of players don't typically work out in today's NBA.

Firstly, the post-up on the low block has been completely removed from every team's game plan, with a few exceptions. Much of Edey's offensive dominance came from his outrageous skill in the post for a seven-foot-four man, but his wide variety of moves will suddenly become somewhat useless to him.

Post-Up Reliance (2023-24) Post-Up PPG % of Total PPG 14.3 56.7%

*Edey's Senior Season at Purdue

Secondly, more and more bigs are incorporating the three-point shot into their repertoire in the new age of spacing, which allows them to play in a true five-out offense, as showcased brilliantly by Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics just last season. Edey does have a decent-looking jumper despite never shooting in college, and impressed scouts in his workouts with a fluid stroke. Furthermore, he can still fit into a spacing offense if he learns to be a good screener, passer, and dribble-handoff guy in Memphis.

Lastly, and most importantly, Edey will have to prove that he can withstand being terrorized by switches. He is very slow-footed by NBA standards, and opponents will drag him up to the perimeter to guard their ballhandlers every possession until he shows he can handle it, but he may just not be quick enough to ever hang. It will take hard work and preparation, but switching effectively will be the hurdle he must clear.