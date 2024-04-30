Highlights The Cowboys failed to select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ezekiel Elliot signed back with the Cowboys, but the 28-year old's performance is on the decline.

Dallas could lean into the passing game even more in 2024 with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys leaned heavily on their passing game, with Dak Prescott leading the charge and CeeDee Lamb as his top target.

The offense focused on Prescott's arm and Lamb's receiving skills, making the Cowboys one of the most potent aerial attacks in the league, as Prescott led the NFL in completions (410) and TD passes (36), while Lamb paced the league in receptions (135).

Now, with Tony Pollard departing in free agency for the Titans and the Cowboys failing to draft a single running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, questions arise about the team's running game strategy.

Recently, they signed Ezekiel Elliott, who returns to Big D after one year away in Foxboro. However, Elliot is now 28 years old and past the running back age apex. With the lack of elite talent in the backfield and stars in the passing game, will the Cowboys air it out even more in 2024 after finishing eighth in pass attempts and third in passing yards in 2023?

Running Back Drought: Cowboys' Draft Strategy

Dallas didn't draft a single RB this year and have drafted just one since 2020

The Cowboys entered this year's draft facing a significant void at the running back position after the departure of Tony Pollard in free agency, who rushed for 1,005 yards for the Cowboys in 2023 while handling about 54 percent of the team's carries.

Beyond Pollard, undrafted fourth-year RB Rico Dowdle and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, who stands at 5'5" and 179 pounds, were the only other running backs to log a carry for the Cowboys last season.

Cowboys Leading Rushers in 2023 (PFF) Player Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Tony Pollard 252 1,005 6 Rico Dowdle 89 361 2 Dak Prescott 56 242 2 Deuce Vaughn 23 40 0 CeeDee Lamb 14 113 2

Despite the glaring need in the backfield and coach Mike McCarthy's indication that he "hoped" to snag one during the three-day event in Detroit, the Cowboys did not spend a single one of their draft picks on a running back.

In fact, since the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have drafted just one running back (Deuce Vaughn, 2023), tying them for the fewest in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

Running Back Inventory: Examining the Cowboys' Roster

Dallas re-signed Ezekiel Elliott after not selecting a RB in the draft

In response to their failure, or maybe unwillingness, to address the running back position in the draft, the Cowboys found themselves in a precarious situation. With Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as the only backs outside Pollard to have received carries for the team last season, their options were severely limited.

Thus, they were left with little choice but to turn to a familiar face and re-sign Elliott to a one-year, $3 million deal. However, concerns arise about Elliott's recent performance. According to Next Gen Stats, Elliott gained -0.39 rushing yards over expected per carry last season, ranking seventh-fewest in the league.

Fewest Rush Yards Over Expected in 2023 (NGS) Player RYOE/Cary Jamaal Williams -0.98 Kareem Hunt -0.75 Dameon Pierce -0.59 Alvin Kamara -0.56 Miles Sanders -0.42 Rachaad White -0.41 Ezekiel Elliott -0.39

This raises doubts about Elliott's ability to perform at his previous All-Pro level and places added pressure on the Cowboys' backfield situation. With Elliott's uncertain form, the Cowboys' running game faces significant questions as they gear up for the 2024 season.

Dynamic Duo of the Cowboys' Aerial Assault

Dak Prescott had the most completions in the NFL last season

Even with Pollard on the roster in 2023, the Cowboys maintained an aggressive aerial attack. Dak Prescott, at the helm of their passing game, showcased his elite quarterbacking skills and finished second in MVP voting. His 591 pass attempts ranked fourth-most in the league, while his 4,519 passing yards ranked second.

Dak Prescott Passing in 2023 (PFF) Category NFL Rank Pass Attempts 4th (591) Completions 1st (407) Passing Yards 3rd (4,519) Passing Touchdowns 1st (36)

Much of the Cowboys' pass-happy scheme was to the benefit of CeeDee Lamb, who emerged as a dynamic playmaker. Lamb led the NFL in targets in 2023 with an impressive 179, and his 135 receptions also topped the league.

With 1,749 receiving yards, trailing only Tyreek Hill, and 12 receiving touchdowns, ranking third in the NFL, Lamb proved to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and came dangerously close to the elusive receiving triple crown.

The Cowboys' lack of investment in the backfield raises questions about their offensive strategy. With Prescott's arm talent and the dynamic duo's chemistry, the Cowboys could lean even more heavily on their passing game next season, potentially seeing Prescott and Lamb leading the league in every major passing and receiving category.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Ezekiel Elliott's rushing prowess may be waning as he nears 30, he appears to be improving his receiving abilities later in his career. Elliott led the Patriots with 51 receptions last year and was top 20 in receptions and receiving yards among NFL RBs in 2023.

The NFL single-season record for pass completions stands at 490, set by Tom Brady in 2022. Prescott would need to complete 84 more passes than his 2023 total to break this record. With a completion percentage of 69.5 percent (Prescott's completion rate last season, which ranked second in the league), Prescott would need to attempt 706 passes to achieve 491 completions in 2024.

While this may seem like a daunting task, it would only require an average increase of 6.8 pass attempts per game compared to his 2023 average. Thus, breaking the record is within reach for Prescott if the Cowboys push all their chips into the passing attack next season.

Most Completions in Single-Season in NFL History Player Completions Year Tom Brady 490 2022 Tom Brady 485 2021 Justin Herbert 477 2022 Drew Brees 471 2016 Drew Brees 468 2011

Riding the momentum and chemistry from last season, the Cowboys could double down on their aerial attack, capitalizing on the connection between Prescott and Lamb.

The absence of difference-makers in the Cowboys' backfield could signal a strategic shift towards maximizing the talents of Prescott and Lamb, making them even bigger focal points of the offense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.