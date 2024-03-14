Highlights Elite guards like John Wall and Eric Bledsoe ignited Kentucky's rise and became NBA stars.

John Calipari's vision for NBA-ready prospects led to a strong guard legacy at Kentucky.

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are the next elite guards from Kentucky's factory.

The blueprint was clear the moment John Calipari took over the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program in 2009: recruit and develop the best talent possible to be pro-ready to increase the school’s chances at winning.

Since taking over more than a decade ago, the Wildcats have made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, won the championship game once, and made four Final Fours.

The winning has been up and down for Kentucky, but Calipari has one clear legacy that he’s built: turning Big Blue Nation into the country’s Best Backcourt Nation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The University of Kentucky has produced 16 players who went on to be NBA All-Stars, which is the second of any school and behind only UCLA (18).

Planting the Seeds with Elite Guards that Made You Dance

John Wall and Eric Bledsoe jumpstarted Kentucky’s rise to prominence before their successful NBA careers

The 2009-10 Kentucky Wildcats changed the game not only for the program but even for college basketball as a whole. Their swagger and confidence were eye-popping. They elevated the NCAA back into the consciousness of pop culture, and no one exemplified that better than their star guard recruit, John Wall.

Wall was a point guard whose electricity off the court matched itself on the court. Videos of him doing "the Dougie" went viral, and perfectly captured Wall’s play: undeniably confident, pleasing to the eyes, and captivating.

John Wall’s 2009-2010 season with the Kentucky Wildcats PPG RPG APG eFG% WS/40 16.6 4.3 6.5 50.3% .196

He wasn’t alone as an elite guard prospect. Part of Kentucky’s initial batch of five-star recruits was Eric Bledsoe, a monster guard who brought the power and athleticism to pair with Wall’s quickness and burst.

Even after that initial batch of blue-chip Wildcats missed the Final Four after losing to West Virginia in the Elite Eight, Calipari was still able to make his mark in his first season. A then-record five players from Kentucky were selected in the first round, with Wall being the first selection while Bledsoe went 18th in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Wall and Bledsoe were just the beginning. The following year, Brandon Knight led the way for Kentucky and was drafted with the eighth overall pick. While he wasn’t as elite as Wall, he was still more than serviceable throughout his NBA career.

By all intents and purposes, Calipari’s vision of a program that would churn out pro-ready prospects was coming to life.

A momentary cold streak of elite prospects

The Harrison twins did not meet the hype during their stint

It wasn’t all perfect for Calipari and his blooming factory of elite backcourt players. After winning a National Championship in 2012, Kentucky struggled to meet expectations not only as a team but also when it came to how their recruits were performing. Enter the Harrison twins.

In 2013, Aaron and Andrew Harrison were touted as top-five talents besides Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, and fellow Wildcat Julius Randle. At that time when they were recruited to Lexington, top-five prospects were practically locks to have long NBA careers. The twins, possessing a great blend of skill and size in the guard positions looked like perennial NBA players from the jump.

In reality, this was far from the case.

Aaron Harrison and Andrew Harrison’s careers with the Kentucky Wildcats Player PPG RPG APG eFG% WS/40 Aaron Harrison 12.4 2.8 1.6 48.7% .177 Andrew Harrison 10.7 2.7 3.8 43.0% .147

Aaron and Andrew failed to meet the hype and it never got better for the two. Andrew was drafted in the 2015 NBA Draft in the second round, but his NBA career only lasted from 2016 to 2019. Aaron went undrafted and jumped around teams until 2018 before he started playing for teams outside the NBA.

When Kentucky Firmly Established Itself as Guard University

Kentucky’s most recent batch of guards has taken over the league

It’s easy to say the Wildcats basketball program has fallen off a cliff if you base it solely on their performance in the NCAA tournament. They last made the Final Four nine years ago and have settled for tournament appearances post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Does this make Calipari a failure since he’s only had one championship to show ever since joining the program?

Far from it. Championships were never promised. The vision’s focus was always on building NBA-ready players. At the forefront of their success as a program for developing NBA talent are their guards; all having their unique play styles but bonded by how undeniably elite and effective they are.

Career statistics of Kentucky’s growing list of elite guard prospects in the NBA Player PPG APG WS/48 Devin Booker 24.3 4.9 .104 Jamal Murray 17.4 4.5 .105 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 22.8 4.9 .165 De’Aaron Fox 21.0 6.1 .090 Malik Monk 11.6 2.8 .060 Tyler Herro 18.1 3.6 .065 Tyrese Maxey 17.7 4.0 .130 Shaedon Sharpe 11.6 1.7 .028 Cason Wallace 6.9 1.4 .117

Jamal Murray is an NBA champion. Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and De’Aaron Fox have established themselves as their respective franchise’s long-term cornerstones.

Malik Monk and Tyler Herro have served as strong supporting characters besides their respective team’s star players. Tyrese Maxey’s made the leap from young prospect to All-Star. Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace are slowly making their mark.

That’s an incredible list of guards to come from just one school. It started with one dancing superstar who electrified the college basketball world and even with some bumps on the road, it’s bloomed into so many elite prospects that Calipari may not even have envisioned this level of success for his program.

And it looks like they are not done just yet.

Can This Next Batch of Wildcats Follow Suit?

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are up next from Kentucky’s factory of guards

The 2024 NBA Draft is among the most open and unpredictable in recent memory. Kentucky has two elite guards to show on the court this season: Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard with the Kentucky Wildcats Players PPG RPG APG eFG% WS/40 Rob Dillingham 15.0 2.8 3.8 56.7% .180 Reed Sheppard 12.7 4.3 4.5 68.2% .198

Dillingham is an electric bucket-getter whose style of play is undeniably Kentucky. As of this writing, he stands as a top prospect in the 2024 NBA Mock Draft, and other boards rank him accordingly as well.

Sheppard is a bit trickier as a prospect. He has limited physical tools and athleticism but he’s arguably the best shooter in the country. The GIVEMESPORT 2024 NBA Mock Draft has him drafted as the 17th pick, but other boards have him as high as a lottery pick.

No matter where they end up, it’s a safe bet to make that both guards will make an impact on whatever teams decide to draft them. Aside from being elite talents, they’re also products of the nation’s elite factory of guard prospects; a factory that’s been running for 15 years and doesn’t look like it will be stopping any time soon.