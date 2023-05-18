Kevin De Bruyne had a full-blown argument with Pep Guardiola in the middle of Manchester City's 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.

City dominated their Spanish opponents in their Champions League semi final second leg, cruising to the final in style.

The only surprise on the night was that it took 23 minutes for them to break the deadlock.

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, did his very best to keep City at bay, but he was helpless as Bernardo Silva smashed the ball past him to open the scoring and put his side 2-1 ahead on aggregate. The Portuguese then made it 2-0 in the 37th minute to put City in control.

Everyone associated with City should have been delighted at being 45 minutes away from another Champions League final.

However, Guardiola refused to let standards slip. After all, he knew they were facing a Real Madrid side who have a history of producing the most incredible comebacks.

Guardiola's argument with De Bruyne

So when De Bruyne lost the ball within minutes of the second half starting, he went mad.

It resulted in the pair having a full-blown argument while play continued around the Belgian midfielder.

What were they arguing about?

Well, fan footage has emerged, and it shows that Guardiola was shouting at De Bruyne to "pass the ball."

After losing possession, De Bruyne turned around and screamed "shut up" twice towards his manager.

VIDEO: De Bruyne and Guardiola have argument during match

Wow.

Guardiola: De Bruyne made unnecessary transitions

After the match, Guardiola actually alluded to the incident.

"At 2-0 we rushed a lot," Guardiola told Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"Right after the break [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren’t necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite, sink them and turn them, sink them and turn them.

"But it’s normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game."

A further two goals in the second half - an own goal from Eder Militao - and Julian Alverez capped off an incredible night for the club.

They will now faCe Inter Milan in Istanbul next month as they look to win their first ever Champions League.

We're sure De Bruyne and Guardiola kissed and made up after the match. After all, they have a Premier League title to win this weekend with a treble still on the cards.