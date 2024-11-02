Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. Despite arriving at the Vitality Stadium as big favourites, Pep Guardiola's men were put to the sword by goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson. A late effort from Josko Gvardiol proved to be nothing but a consolation as the defending champions lost their place at the top of the table.

It was an uncharacteristically poor performance from City. Erling Haaland missed an incredible goalscoring opportunity from mere inches away from goal and the entire backline - Gvardiol's goal aside - were very disappointing. One man in particular stood out for his disastrous showing throughout the game.

With his performance labelled 'horrendous' on social media, Kyle Walker's game against Bournemouth might be proof that it's time for Guardiola to move on from the Englishman.

Walker Had a Dreadful Game Against Bournemouth

The Cherries' forwards easily got the better of him

Over the course of the season so far, there's been a lot of talk about Walker losing a step in his game. He's 34 years old now and has noticeably slowed down a little. While he was known for his blistering pace throughout his career, it's only natural that he lost some of that speed as he got older and that's been the case. His performance against Bournemouth solidified this and it's gotten to a point now where Guardiola would be wise to consider moving on.

Against the Cherries, Walker couldn't keep up and they got the better of him on multiple occasions down the right-hand flank. A man England fans once felt comfortable going up against Kylian Mbappe with, he couldn't handle Marcus Tavernier or Milos Kerkez down the wing and the home team took advantage of that.

The City captain was dribbled past twice and had the lowest rating (6.3) of anyone that started the game, according to SofaScore. Walker lost possession of the ball on 15 occasions for his club and could only connect with one of his eight long-balls. It was a disastrous performance both offensively and defensively as he also lost more of his ground duels (five) than he won (three).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has played 308 games with Manchester City, winning 17 trophies in the process

He explained his struggles

Guardiola has never been one to shy away from discussing his players and their performances and after the loss, he spoke about Walker and explained why the full-back might have struggled. According to the manager, via Joe Bray, the Englishman hadn't actually trained for 19 days before he started against the Cherries.

It was a frustrating afternoon for City fans and they were especially disillusioned with Walker's performance. It wasn't his first poor showing this season, but it was an especially disappointing one and one fan jumped onto X (Twitter) and said: "Once again, that is absolutely horrendous from Kyle Walker. He's having an awful afternoon, and not for the first time this season."

Walker Addressed the Result

He spoke to the press afterwards

While he was facing plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his performance against Bournemouth, Walker decided to speak to the press after the fact. Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he admitted there were no excuses for City's performance and said: "We take our defeats on the chin as we do our wins, and we move on... We're not making an excuse, we deal with what we've been given and that's just the way that the cookie crumbles."

With such a hotly contested title race at the top of the Premier League against Liverpool and Arsenal, City can't afford to turn in too many performances like the one against Bournemouth. If Walker's struggles are going to continue, Guardiola has to step in and move on from the Englishman.

Whether that's bringing in someone else from the squad to fill his spot, or searching for a new face in the January transfer window, a change could be the difference between securing a record-extending fifth title or losing their crown as the best team in England.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore & Transfemarkt and accurate as of 02/11/2024