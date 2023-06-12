Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on the managerial GOAT debate after Manchester City captured the Champions League trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side brought the 2022/23 season to a close by getting their hands on Europe’s most esteemed club prize, completing a historic treble in the process.

For Guardiola, it was the first time in 12 years that he had managed to lift the European trophy, meaning that he has won the competition for a third time as a coach.

His success with City domestically and abroad this campaign means he becomes only the second manager of an English club to complete a treble after Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.

However, the Spanish manager did become the first man to complete a treble with two different teams.

His Barcelona side lifted three trophies in the 2008/09 season, getting their hands on the La Liga trophy, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League too.

Inevitably, his achievements with City this year have led to debates over whether their achievements are more impressive than those of their rivals United in 1999.

But Guardiola’s past achievements have also sparked arguments over who the greatest manager of all-time is.

Carragher offers view on managerial GOAT arguments

United fans will contest that Ferguson remains the best coach due to his trophy cabinet.

As well as lifting the treble and creating one of the most dominant teams that English football has ever seen, the Scottish manager remains the most successful coach of all-time, lifting an incredible 49 trophies during his career.

But even though Guardiola remains some way behind, Liverpool icon Carragher believes he has surpassed Ferguson’s legacy.

“For as long as Guardiola is at the Etihad, they will be the side everyone else fears – the best-resourced team with the best manager and many of the best players of their generation,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

“By adding the European Cup to his City CV, Guardiola has also added weight to the argument he is the greatest coach of all time."

The ex-Liverpool defender went on to explain his point, believing that Guardiola's success at multiple clubs puts him above the United legend.

“Sir Alex Ferguson’s supporters will always suggest otherwise.

“The reality is it is not even a debate beyond this country. At two different clubs, Guardiola has created a side which has produced the most perfect football I have ever seen live, first with his Barcelona Champions League winners of 2011 and now City in 2023.

“The argument about whether City’s Treble winners are better than Ferguson’s of 1999 should be over, too. This City team is on a different level.

“What is staggering about City’s Treble is how little jeopardy there has been, their most worrying moments being in the closing stages of Saturday’s final when extra-time was prevented.”

Guardiola remains 14 major trophies behind Ferguson, a fact which United fans will inevitably point out when debating this topic.

And while reports suggest his time at City will come to an end by 2025, the 52-year-old might get even closer to that total in the coming years.