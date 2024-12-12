Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his future at the Premier League champions after suffering yet another loss to Juventus on Wednesday evening - with the Spaniard telling former Italy striker Luca Toni that life 'doesn't always to the way you want'.

City lost in Turin to record their seventh loss in 10 games, alongside just one win in that period - and it's seen them out of the League Cup, eight points off the top the Premier League table, and still not out of the woods in the Champions League, needing to beat Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge to mathematically ensure qualification to the knockout rounds. It's seen Guardiola come under pressure for the first time in his City career, and that prompted the Spaniard to reassure fans that he knows the bad times will pass at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola: Life 'Doesn't Go The Way You Want'

The City boss oversaw his seventh loss in just 10 games against Juventus

Speaking to Toni on Amazon Prime Italy, the City boss talked about his current form, stating that life doesn't always go perfectly. He said:

"Sometimes you don't need to be a great team to be happy or enjoy when things are going well. Now the situation we are going through. Now there are no coaches or players or companies that don't go through one or two bad months. It can happen. "What can go worse, or worse worse? Losing, losing, losing. What do they do? Do they send me home? I go home. What can one do in life? Accept it as a normal thing. One has to accept it. It is life. Life doesn't always go the way one wants."

Toni then quizzed Guardiola on his demeanour in recent times, notably the incident after his side drew with Feyenoord despite being 3-0 up, when he scratched his head and had visible marks on his face.

Manchester City's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 =3rd Losses 4 =5th Goals scored 27 6th Goals conceded 21 =10th Shots Taken Per Game 18.1 1st xG 31.15 4th

But Guardiola insisted it was a 'skin problem', before stating that his nervousness makes him rude and 'loses his mind'. He added:

"I have a skin problem. I have to take antihistamine for two three years. It's not a matter of that time. The nails, yes I did them on my nose. But the rest was that. I am a person who is nervous sometimes. Yes. I have bad days, I mess up a lot, rudeness makes me nervous. Do I lose my mind sometimes? Yes. "I sleep badly and I don't digest, I always have to eat light. Only soup in the evening. I am the same as I was five months ago. The one who had won the championship, and I don't go against my state of mind. If my state of mind is ugly...it is ugly. But I know it will pass. The same is true when I am overjoyed. I know it will pass."

Toni then finished by asking Guardiola if he would get to the bottom of City's poor run of form - with the City manager stating that once his team make it through their rough patch, it will be tough for any team coming up against them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have suffered their worst start to a season after 15 games under Guardiola with 25 points - with the second-worst being their 2020/21 campaign, with 29.

He continued:

"This year I don't know. I sincerely believe that it will be a year with great difficulties. We have to find continuity. But if we make it through, it won't be easy for someone to face us."

