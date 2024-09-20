Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne looked as though he had picked up an injury for the Premier League title holders in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Inter Milan, leaving fans wary over his availability - but manager Pep Guardiola has issued an update on the playmaker's status, claiming that the midfielder could still play in the huge Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

De Bruyne started in the crunch tie against Simone Inzaghi's side on Wednesday evening, but failed to create much in the first-half, as a 0-0 draw saw City make a winless start to the new-look 'league phase' campaign. Stretching just before the interval, the Belgian appeared to have tweaked something in his leg, before being replaced by returning star Ilkay Gundogan at half time, with Guardiola keen to make changes at the interval.

Guardiola: De Bruyne "Could Play" vs Arsenal

The midfielder was substituted at half-time against Inter Milan

De Bruyne had suffered a serious hamstring injury last season on the opening day of the Premier League campaign against Burnley, and didn't return until the New Year, where he began to strut his stuff in the Premier League almost immediately as City crawled to a fourth title in a row.

Kevin de Bruyne's Premier League statistics - Manchester City, season by season Season Goals Assists 2015/16 7 9 2016/17 6 18 2017/18 8 16 2018/19 2 2 2019/20 13 20 2020/21 6 12 2021/22 15 8 2022/23 7 18 2023/24 4 10

Having been ruled out for five months, supporters won't want to see him out for that period of time again - and having been substituted against the Serie A champions on Wednesday, it had many fearing the worst over another potential spell of being on the sidelines. But Guardiola has squashed any rumours, stating that De Bruyne could even play against the Gunners at the weekend. He said, via CityXtra:

"He feels today a little bit better, but not yet. Days off and tomorrow is training and we will see. (Could be involved?) He could be..."

De Bruyne Is Undoubtedly City's Star Player

He has overseen the most successful period in their history

There is no understating De Bruyne's influence at City. The former Chelsea man did come with his doubters upon his return to the Premier League after a failed spell at Stamford Bridge, but he's certainly put those comments to rest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Bruyne has 108 caps for Belgium, scoring 30 goals.

Even in the top-flight alone, De Bruyne has 69 goals and an incredible 115 assists in just 264 games; with only Ryan Giggs ahead of him by 47, despite having played over double the games. The league certainly knows his level of quality and having been called 'world-class' on many occasions, alongside 'incredible' by his own in Guardiola, they'd be worse off without him.

City have a star-studded side, but De Bruyne is next level when it comes to securing results and popping up when they need him most. Vital assists and goals in vital Premier League final day clashes, Champions League knockout games and more have proven his worth as a genuine City legend - but he's headed into the final year of his contract.

He'll be 34 by the time next season starts, and if his injuries do continue to creep in, it could spell the end of a 10-year tenure that has seen six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and a Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-09-24.