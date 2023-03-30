Bayern caused a surprise when they sacked Julian Nagelsmann last week.

They weren't without a manager for long as they quickly named Thomas Tuchel as his successor.

"It's an honour and a distinction to be approached by FC Bayern. My express thanks for the trust placed in me go to Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidžić, Herbert Hainer and Uli Hoeneß," said Tuchel, per Bayern's official website.

"When you work abroad for a while, you become even more aware of the importance of FC Bayern. The club's DNA involves a commitment. Bayern is about winning, also about the way of winning.

"The squad is one of the most talented and best squads in Europe. I'm really looking forward to working with this squad. You're a contender for every trophy with these players. It's also a big commitment."

How much is Thomas Tuchel earning at Bayern Munich?

Bayern revealed that Tuchel has signed a contract until 30 June 2025.

He will earn €12 million-per-year at the Bavarian giants, per L'Equipe.

Who is the highest-paid manager in the world?

But how does Tuchel's salary compare to the best managers in the world?

L'Equipe have published a list of the highest-paid managers in football right now. Daily Mail have converted the figures into sterling and you can view their findings below...

12. Jose Mourinho | Roma | £156,000-per-week

11. Mikel Arteta | Arsenal | £160,000-per-week (per the Sun)

10. Simeone Inzaghi | Inter Milan | £169,000-per-week

9. Erik ten Hag | Manchester United | £173,000-per-week (per the Sun)

8. Carlo Ancelotti | Real Madrid | £185,000-per-week

7. Brendan Rodgers | Leicester | £192,000-per-week (Per the Sun)

6. Thomas Tuchel | Bayern Munich | £203,000-per-week

5. Max Allegri | Juventus | £217,000-per-week

4. Graham Potter | Chelsea | £229,000-per-week

3. Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool | £302,000-per-week

2. Pep Guardiola | Manchester City | £379,000-per-week

1. Diego Simeone | Atletico Madrid | £574,000-per-week

Diego Simeone the world's highest-paid manager by far

Simeone is earning a fortune at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine is paid nearly £200,000-per-week more than Guardiola.

Klopp rounds out the podium places, followed by under-fire Chelsea boss, Potter.

Tuchel is now the sixth highest-paid manager in the world. Bayern will be hoping that he is worth every penny.

Ten Hag is ninth, while Arteta and Mourinho miss out on the top 10.

Barcelona's Xavi does not feature in the list at all.