Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has recently been hit with an injury blow concerning the ever-reliable John Stones, though Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has given reason to why the Spaniard will face ‘many issues’ finding a stop-gap replacement, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

On the back of their famous treble-winning season in 2022/23, the only way for Guardiola and his talented group of players is up. Currently sitting at the summit of the Premier League and Champions League progression secured, Guardiola’s imperious outfit will be keen to resume their fine form after the November international break.

Guardiola tasked with finding Stones replacement

When a fresh-faced Stones tipped up at the Etihad Stadium for £47.5m back in August 2016, there were initial concerns about whether he'd fit the ‘Manchester City way’ and ultimately, how Guardiola would opt to use him in his revolutionary methods. The Yorkshireman endured a tough start to life in Manchester but enjoyed a fine redemption story as he became a key cog in Guardiola’s well-oiled winning machine.

Ever-present in last campaign’s hat-trick of success, the Englishman had perfected the inverted full-back role and was instrumental in both attacking and defensive phases of his side’s play. Stones missed the opening seven domestic fixtures of 2023/24 with a hip problem and has now picked up his second injury of the season in City’s routine 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League. The City manager suggested that his problem was not as serious as first thought but still shared his concern about whether the 29-year-old would be available for their mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool on 25 November.

Manuel Akanji, who was tasked with playing the ‘John Stones role’ in his side’s eight-goal thriller against Chelsea, claimed that he was much happier when playing in defence, which will be a hurdle for Guardiola and his team to overcome. With the former Borussia Dortmund ace seemingly off the list as a potential stop-gap replacement, the former Barcelona boss will now be given the onerous task of finding someone with the technical nous and ability to join Rodri in his side’s two-man engine room partnership, though Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that a club the stature of City’s will not be irked by such a problem.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Points Form 1 Man City 12 9 1 2 32 12 20 28 DWWWL 2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27 10 17 27 WDWWD 3 Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 16 27 WLWDW 4 Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 9 26 LLWWW 5 Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 12 25 WLWWD 6 Man Utd 12 7 0 5 13 16 -3 21 WWLWW

When quizzed whether the injury to Stones could hinder their chances of lifting the Premier League title, Sheth claimed that Guardiola has enough talent at his disposal to ensure that City continue to be a force to be reckoned with. The Sky Sports reporter referenced their brilliant start to domestic and continental proceedings as a way of showing they are managing without the England international. As such, Sheth believes that Guardiola and his entourage, as annoying as it is for the rest of England’s topflight, will have little trouble with replacing him until his return to action. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said

“[John Stones is a] key player, a brilliant player. Key to a lot of things that City do. But come on, are you genuinely worried with Manchester City having an injury? Look at the situation they're in at the minute. Yes, they've been knocked out of the League Cup. They've already qualified in their Champions League group with four wins out of four, with two games to spare. They've been without Kevin De Bruyne for the entire season with injury. He's on his way back. Jack Grealish is in and out of that team. He was so key last season, and now he can't actually get a full run in the team and where are they in the Premier League table? Oh, there they are. Right at the top. “I don't think they're going to have too many issues in replacing John Stones. And of course, he is so key, but they've got so many players who can just come in and do that job. They had that injury with Manuel Akanji in the warm-up and what did he [Pep Guardiola] do? ‘I'll just bring Kyle Walker in, I wanted to rest him, but I’ll just bring in a fully-fledged England international, who’s been a regular with my team anyway. No problem’. I don't foresee any problem with City ominously and unfortunately for the rest.”

City set to seal record-breaking deal 15-year-old

Though it has not stolen the headlines, City have been busy breaking records behind the scenes – and this time, it comes in the form of 15-year-old Finley Gorman, with a deal now agreed between the two clubs. In a switch worth seven figures, the Premier League behemoths will break a record for a player of his tender age. According to The Athletic, the formalities of the deal are expected to be ironed out as soon as possible, though it has been reported that the club had to fend off interest from the likes of Newcastle United for his signature.

Gorman made his England Under-16 debut earlier this season aged just 14, all the while holding the record for being the youngest player to bag a brace in a Premier League Under-18 fixture. Ready to secure the supreme English talent, City prove – once again – that they are a level above the rest in terms of their recruitment strategy, as they are poised to secure one of the most promising assets in the country.