Marc Guehi's proposed to Newcastle United didn't go through by the end of the transfer window, meaning that the Crystal Palace star will be staying in south London for the time being - but reports have stated that he won't be letting that affect his football, with the defender focusing entirely on his football and not his future.

Guehi's performances for Palace saw him called into the England squad for EURO 2024, with the defender having partnered John Stones throughout the tournament in Germany as England got to the final before losing to Spain at the final hurdle. That saw interest in his signature, but with a move to the north-east failing to materialise, Guehi will stay at Palace - though he won't let it dictate his performances.

Guehi 'Concentrating' on Crystal Palace Future

The defender won't let speculation get to him

The report from HITC states that Guehi has made his steps to Palace known after his failed move to Newcastle - with the England defender concentrating on his own efforts for club and country, despite a failed move up north.

The Magpies had made numerous bids for his services to the Eagles, though having failed to land him, they instead turned to Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix on a permanent deal, whilst Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah joined on loan after finding himself on the peripherals of the Blues' squad towards the end of last season.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 2,023 8th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.55 13th

Palace owner Steve Parish then pushed the price for Guehi up to £75million at the final hurdle, which was the nail in the coffin for any deal to Tyneside - and now Guehi has put that behind him, with the international break on the horizon and Guehi evidently wanting to continue his strong form under Gareth Southgate by impressing new boss Lee Carsley, who will take England for their international fixtures against Republic of Ireland and Finland in the coming week.

However, the report further suggests that Parish is keen on opening contract talks with Guehi to stay at Selhurst Park, even though his move to Newcastle didn't come to fruition - though Guehi and his representatives want his football to dominate proceedings and not his immediate future.

Guehi Could Find His Way Back to 'Big Six' Move

The defender is hot property throughout the Premier League

With Palace having failed to qualify for European football in their entire Premier League stay since promotion back in 2013, you may not blame Guehi for wanting to try his hand in European competitions should the Eagles fail to develop and get there in the future.

HITC believe that not only are Newcastle interested in his services, but Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and former club Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of the defender and despite being Palace's captain, the chance to play on the continent could be a huge draw.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi grew up in Chelsea's youth academy but didn't make an appearance after 14 years of affiliation.

Of course, Guehi began his career at Chelsea, but with the plethora of defenders they had at the club at the time including Fikayo Tomori, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma, game time for the Ivory Coast-born star was tough to come by.

He's blossomed since then, with two loan spells at Swansea before his big move to Palace; and having gone from strength to strength for the Eagles, he certainly is a man in demand.

Related Dharmesh Sheth Reveals Average Weekly Wage at Chelsea Dharmesh Sheth has revealed what the average weekly wage at Chelsea is after another busy transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.