Guenther Steiner, one of the stars of the Netflix show Drive to Survive, made an unexpected career change after leaving Haas F1 when his contract expired at the end of the 2023 season.

After releasing his second book in late 2024, Steiner is set to embark on a UK tour in which he will visit venues up and down the country. The Italian's personality, alongside some questionable, but humorous quotes, made sure he was a true fan favourite, making the tour an obvious next step. The speaking tour, which is titled 'Guenther Steiner: Unfiltered', starts later this month, on the 23rd of April, and will run all the way until the 25th of November.

Alongside the tour, though, the former Haas team principal also owns a luxury villa in his hometown of Merano, in northern Italy. "I'm not running it myself; I own it. It's a very touristy area and I like the house," Steiner told talkSPORT Breakfast. But even though his career now lies away from the track, it still holds a place close to his heart.

Within Steiner's luxury house, he has named his five suites: Monte Carlo, Suzuka, Melbourne, Singapore, and Silverstone. F1 fans will instantly recognise those as famous tracks around the world.