Key Takeaways The Philadelphia 76ers have bolstered their roster to chase a championship, signing Paul George as their blockbuster signing, as well as a plethora of supporting cast.

Guerschon Yabusele marks his return to the NBA, signing a deal with the 76ers after excelling in the Paris Olympics.

Yabusele's versatility and team-oriented play could fortify the Sixers' title push.

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that now is their time to chase an NBA championship, and after a string of moves over the summer, including the blockbuster deal to land Paul George in free-agency, they have sought to bolster their squad depth around their All-Stars.

After being one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games standout performers for Team France, the Sixers jumped at the chance to sign former first-round pick in 2016, Guerschon Yabusele , with league insider Mark Medina believing he is ‘very deserving’ of his return to the NBA, where he fills a need at power forward for the Sixers.

Gearing Up for Title Charge

76ers have made some championship-altering moves this off-season

Philadelphia have made a plethora of roster transactions this summer in their bid to try and match, and eclipse, reigning NBA champions the Boston Celtics as the Eastern Conference’s number one team to beat.

Being the recipients of the biggest free-agent on the market this summer and landing Paul George to pair alongside the All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey has all but boosted their chances of finally bringing a championship to the City of Brotherly Love, having not won since 1983, but they also made some under the radar moves around him, bolstering the depth of their supporting cast.

Such moves included re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. and 2019 champion Kyle Lowry , while they also brought in additional veteran support across all positions, including Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond .

As off-seasons go, the Sixers were pretty active, but they weren’t finished there, and after carefully tracking players who played in the Olympic Games, they were quick to pursue one of the standouts of the summer in silver medalist with Team France, Guerschon Yabusele, signing him to a one-year, 2.1 million deal.

Guerschon Yabusele - NBA Career Statistics Category Statistic GP 74 MPG 6.6 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 FG% 44.2

This deal for the 6-foot-8 260-pound power forward - who will probably be most remembered for his poster dunk over LeBron James in the gold medal match-up - marks his first return to the NBA in five years, having been drafted with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 Draft by the Celtics, playing just 74 total games across two seasons before departing to play in Europe.

Yabusele Has Shown He Can ‘Play on a Winning Team’

Medina praises Yabusele for his performances at the Olympic Games, and believes that he fulfills a need at the power forward position for Philadelphia.

While he is only expected to be a rotation player, the journalist further elaborates and says that he has ‘mastered’ any role which he has been asked to undertake, while he has also been a good teammate, which should bode well for a Sixers team who are now deep in depth, and have championship aspirations.

“He’s very deserving of the role. He was a very valuable piece with the French National Team. He's going to be a rotation player, and they’re looking at him as a utility player. They have a need at the power forward position, and I think that there's some upside. He was a first-round pick in 2016 with Boston. He didn't play a lot, and wound up playing overseas. So, when you look at his career path, his trajectory suggests that he has a really good opportunity to be a rotation player, but I don't think anyone's envisioning he's going to be a star player. The thing that they do value is that he's shown that he can play on a winning team, master a role and be a good teammate, and the Sixers would like to have that kind of depth as they try to make an NBA title push.”

Finally Has His Golden Chance

May only have won a silver medal in the summer, but his opportunity to return to the NBA is a golden one

It was an Olympics to remember for the 28-year-old from Dreux, France who, alongside star teammate Victor Wembanyama , helped lead France to silver medal success on home court.

Playing in all six contests for France, Yabusele averaged 14.0 points, shooting at a 51.9 percent clip, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game in 23.3 minutes of on-court game time.

His breakthrough game came against Canada in the quarter-finals where he scored 22 points on six-for-nine shooting from the field, as well as going two-for-four from downtown, and missing just one of his nine free-throw attempts. In the same contest, he also grabbed five boards off the glass.

Guerschon Yabusele - 2024 Paris Olympics Knockout Rounds Statistics Opponent PTS REB FGM-A FTM-A Canada 22 5 6-9 8-9 Germany 17 7 7-11 3-3 USA 20 2 6-14 7-10

Furthermore, he averaged 12.3 efficiency across the tournament, which was the second-highest mark on the team behind Wembanyama (20.8), and significantly ahead of other NBA players, Nicolas Batum (10.8) and Rudy Gobert (7.0).

Yabusele has spent the last three seasons with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid , and during the 2023-24 EuroLeague campaign, he notched 10.0 points per game, shooting 56.3 percent from the field, and 48.1 percent from behind the three-point line, while also grabbing five boards in 23.2 minutes per outing.

For Madrid in Liga ACB, on their way to claiming their 15th title in their history, he averaged 9.3 points at 49.0 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.6 minutes.

With a new chapter in his story taking place in Philadelphia, Yabusele will be hoping he can be impactful in the expected limited minutes he will see, but he will no doubt relish the chance to be able to take to the NBA hardwood once again, having waited years for this opportunity.

And, who knows, maybe he could be the role player that the Sixers need to finally win a title again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.