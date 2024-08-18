This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After a stellar showing during the 2024 Paris Olympics, France forward Guerschon Yabusele is officially making an NBA return. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Yabusele has agreed on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers .

The 6-foot-8 forward was signed with Real Madrid and had a $2.5 million contract buyout with the Spanish ballclub.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers needed to shell out a maximum of $850,000 to facilitate the buyout. The remainder would need to be handled by Yabusele and Real Madrid.

Yabusele was drafted 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2016 and played a couple of seasons in the NBA before going back overseas to Europe. He appeared in 74 games and averaged just 2.3 points in 6.6 minutes per game.

A Standout Summer in Paris

Yabusele helped France reach the Gold Medal game

Yabusele had a terrific summer in his home country, as he helped lead France to the Silver Medal in the Men's Basketball Olympics held in Paris.

In six games, the 28-year-old averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Yabusele was key for France during their two knockout games before their Gold Medal clash with Team USA. In the quarterfinal against Canada, he scored a team-high 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting to take down one of the tournament favorites.

Against Germany, he tallied 17 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting to eliminate the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions in the semifinals.

Guerschon Yabusele Stats - Knockout Rounds Opponent PTS REB FGM-A FTM-A Canada 22 5 6-9 8-9 Germany 17 7 7-11 3-3 USA 20 2 6-14 7-10

Yabusele scored 20 points, including 15 in the first half, in the Gold Medal game versus the United States. Though they came up short, the power forward had a signature moment when he dunked on LeBron James during the final.

Yabusele's Potential Role with 76ers

76ers have a need for more frontcourt depth

Following his standout stint in Paris, Yabusele made it known that he had his sights set on an NBA comeback. And now, he will get his chance with the 76ers.

It remains to be seen just what role he will play in Philadelphia.

But considering that the Sixers have a noticable lack of depth in the frontcourt. As it stands, only K.J. Martin is the only listed power forward on the 76ers' depth chart.

With his physicality and skill set as a bruising finisher around the basket and capable floor spacer, Yabusele could get a real opportunity to potentially revive his NBA career in the City of Brotherly love.