Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario signed for the north London club during the summer transfer window and has enjoyed an impressive season, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has heaped praise on the Italian, hinting that he had his doubts when he first moved to Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team made an early move during the 2023 summer transfer window to bring Vicario to the club ahead of the Australian tactician's first campaign at the helm. With Postecoglou looking to implement a possession-based style of play, he wanted to bring in a goalkeeper who excels with the ball at his feet, and the former Empoli man has shown he's capable of that.

With Hugo Lloris' time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming to an end this season, Vicario has grasped the opportunity with both hands and cemented himself as number one between the sticks. Considering the minimal fee Spurs forked out to bring him to the club, it could be one of the signings of the campaign.

Vicario Enjoys Impressive Start at Tottenham

Vicario was a relatively unknown quantity when he arrived in English football having failed to represent his country yet and not playing for one of the so-called top clubs in Italy. Postecoglou's scouts clearly saw something in the goalkeeper that others didn't, and acquiring his signature is starting to pay dividends after an impressive first few months in the Premier League.

Speaking back in September, Postecoglou explained how impressed he was when Spurs presented him with the option to secure his signature...

“You get presented with some options and I just really liked Vicario from the start in terms of the characteristics he has as a goalkeeper. His agility, his demeanour, his character. He hasn't had a long time at the top level, similar to Micky van de Ven. I like players who have worked their way up from a low level very quickly because it shows that they adapt very quickly but also that they're coachable, that they learn."

Some of the Tottenham supporters might have had low expectations due to Vicario's lack of experience in the Premier League, but he's certainly delivered so far. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't think Postecoglou is surprised with how easily Vicario has adapted to life in England, with the former Celtic manager feeling that this was one of the most important signings they could have made during the summer transfer window.

In modern football, goalkeepers are tasked with having the ball at their feet more than we're used to seeing in the past, so their role has adapted over the years, with more of an emphasis on technical ability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guglielmo Vicario has completed more defensive actions outside of his own penalty area than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Michael Bridge - Vicario Has Been 'Absolutely Brilliant'

Bridge has suggested that Vicario has been 'absolutely brilliant' since his arrival in north London due to his ability and leadership qualities. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he initially thought that Spurs were just looking for a cheap option in goal, but the Italian goalkeeper has been a real positive for Spurs this term. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...