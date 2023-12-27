Like any great sport, football (soccer) relies upon the passion of players and fans on game day to bring a real sense of occasion. However, it takes more than just human spirit to get across the line when it really counts.

This is where tactics come into play. With 11 players on the pitch for each team, managers and coaching staff will look to analyse every position to try and work out how to best navigate a path to success.

And so, if you want to truly understand the sport, it’s helpful to have an idea of just what formations could be employed during matches. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has written up a guide to football positions and formations for you to enjoy below.

Positions map

List of position abbreviations

List of position abbreviations Position Name Position Abbreviation Goalkeeper GK Right-back RB Right Wing-back RWB Left-back LB Left Wing-back LWB Sweeper SW Center back CB Central Defensive Midfield CDM Central Midfield CM Central Attacking Midfield CAM Right Midfield RM Right Wing RW Second Striker SS Centre-forward CF Striker ST Left Midfield LM Left Wing LW

Discussing each area of the pitch (GK, DEF, MID, ATT)

As mentioned before, there are 11 players per team in a match and they are divided into four main areas. These are Goalkeeper, Defence, Midfield and Attack.

Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper is the only player on the pitch who is allowed to touch the ball with their hands while it is still in play. However, they can only do so when inside their own penalty box. They are the last line of defence and their main priority is to keep the ball from going into the back of their net. In the modern game, they can also help control the game in terms of possession, by passing, punting or throwing accurately to teammates with the ball at their feet or hands from goal kicks and in open play.

Defence

The defence is made up of centre-backs, who play in the middle, and fullbacks (or wingbacks) who play on the flanks. Centre-backs tend to be a bit more physically imposing while fullbacks may have more athleticism with their speed and stamina (although there are exceptions to this). They are tasked to work as a unit together to primarily frustrate the opposition when they come forward to try and score goals. From time to time, when appropriate, they can also sometimes come forward to contribute to the attack. However, this is very much a secondary focus.

Midfield

The midfield is also made up of footballers who operate in both central positions and further out wide, and they will be expected to try and dominate and control things from the middle third of the pitch with their passing ability as well as ball-winning skills such as tackling and interceptions. Whether operating centrally or out wide on the flanks, midfielders are asked to both push forward into attack and to drop deeper to help out the defence when required.

Attack

The attack understandably has the main burden upon them to try and create and score as many goals as possible. Depending on the formation used, a number of players will start in either central or wide attacking positions and when compared to defenders and midfielders, these forwards tend to have more freedom to move anywhere across the attacking zone to try and find the space to make a difference. They are made up of both creative and clinical players, who have the composure and quality to unlock opposition defences with moments of great skill or impressive efficiency.

Detailed breakdown of each position

Goalkeeper (GK)

Alternative names: Goalie, Shot-stopper, 'Keeper, Number One

As mentioned before, a goalkeeper wants to stop the other team from scoring by any means. If they do so, they would have successfully kept a clean sheet. This position requires the most unique set of skills on a football pitch, which is why they very rarely ever play in any different position and why you also never see an outfield player go in goal unless as some sort of emergency cover (after an injury or a red card). Although goalkeepers can only use their hands when they are inside their own box, they are allowed to leave that area whenever they like.

Key Skills

Saving - The most important skill for any 'keeper to have is their ability to save shots, this requires agility and timing to dive at the right moment, and strength to push or tip powerful shots to safety.

- The most important skill for any 'keeper to have is their ability to save shots, this requires agility and timing to dive at the right moment, and strength to push or tip powerful shots to safety. Catching - They must also be able to catch the ball, this might sound simple but when crosses or shots come in crowded areas, goalies must hold their nerve to claim the ball under the pressure of opposition players.

- They must also be able to catch the ball, this might sound simple but when crosses or shots come in crowded areas, goalies must hold their nerve to claim the ball under the pressure of opposition players. Punching - Sometimes, if it's too risky or difficult to try to catch the ball, it's better to punch it away to safety.

- Sometimes, if it's too risky or difficult to try to catch the ball, it's better to punch it away to safety. Kicking - In the modern game, goalkeepers must be comfortable with the ball at their feet so that they can find teammates when kicking or punting the ball long, medium or short distances from goal-kicks or in open play.

- In the modern game, goalkeepers must be comfortable with the ball at their feet so that they can find teammates when kicking or punting the ball long, medium or short distances from goal-kicks or in open play. Concentration - As goalkeepers aren't involved in play all the time, they must maintain concentration and be ready to spring into action at any moment. This can include racing off their line to clear through balls or being alert to long-distance shots that could catch them by surprise.

Best examples of goalkeepers

Some of the best examples of modern players include the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez, and Jan Oblak – who are remarkable shoot-stoppers. While others such as Alisson Becker and Ederson are also exceptional with the ball at their feet on top of possessing the more traditional skills. Oliver Kahn and Iker Casillas are names of the prior generation, revered for their goalkeeping skills too.

Positional subtypes

As alluded to before, some goalkeepers are better known for their ability to make brilliant saves, while others are happier to get involved in possession. Most current goalkeepers are also expected to play a Sweeper Keeper role, which involves coming off their line, often way outside of the penalty box, to clear the ball to safety or regain possession when the opposition attack tries to get in behind the defence.

Fullback (FB)

Alternative names: Right-Back, Right Fullback, Left-Back, Left Fullback

Depending on which side of the defence the fullback plays on, they will be known as either a left-back or a right-back. For the most part, this will be decided by which is the player's strongest foot, but there are examples where a left-footed player can play at right-back or vice versa. While a fullback's main duty will be to defend, they will also be expected to attack. Depending on their skill set and the tactics of their team, some fullbacks are asked to attack more than others.

Key Skills

Tackling - As a defender, a fullback must be adept at winning the ball back in duels when being run at by attacking players.

- As a defender, a fullback must be adept at winning the ball back in duels when being run at by attacking players. Positioning - This is key off the ball as fullbacks need to make sure attacking players aren't able to easily find space in behind them when passes and crosses are attempted by the opposition.

- This is key off the ball as fullbacks need to make sure attacking players aren't able to easily find space in behind them when passes and crosses are attempted by the opposition. Crossing - A fullback has a vital role to play in contributing to their team's attacks, and one of the best ways to do this is by delivering accurate crosses into the opposition penalty box.

- A fullback has a vital role to play in contributing to their team's attacks, and one of the best ways to do this is by delivering accurate crosses into the opposition penalty box. Athleticism - As fullbacks have to get forward and back, they may often have to rely on their speed to get back into the right position in a short amount of time. They also require the stamina to do this frequently throughout a match.

Best examples of fullbacks

Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dani Carvajal are some brilliant right-backs, while Alphonso Davies, Andrew Robertson and Jordi Alba have been some of the best left-backs of the modern era. João Cancelo is an example of a player who is right-footed but can play on either the left or the right side of defence.

Positional subtypes

Inverted Fullbacks are often used in the modern game as a way of getting a defender to step into more central positions while in possession – Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal is an example of this. While a No-nonsense Fullback is someone who has little interest in attacking and instead plays more like a centre-back but just in a wider position.

Wingback (WB)

Alternative names: Right Wing-back, Left Wing-back

A wingback is essentially a more attacking version of a fullback. They are often used when a manager decides to play a formation with three defenders at the back, such as a 3-5-2. They are able to provide the width for their team, but have the extra responsibility of patrolling their flanks alone, without the support of a teammate. This means they must have exceptional stamina to get up and down the pitch without leaving too many gaps in front or behind them.

Key Skills

Work Rate - Even more so than fullbacks, wingbacks have to work hard to make sure they are able to constantly get forward to attack as well as get back to help cover defensively.

- Even more so than fullbacks, wingbacks have to work hard to make sure they are able to constantly get forward to attack as well as get back to help cover defensively. Attacking Play - As they after often used in formations without a winger, they have to be just as comfortable in and around the opposition box as they are in their own.

- As they after often used in formations without a winger, they have to be just as comfortable in and around the opposition box as they are in their own. Speed - Without speed, a wingback just won't be able to cover all the ground they need to with enough efficiency.

- Without speed, a wingback just won't be able to cover all the ground they need to with enough efficiency. Timing - As they have such responsibility at both ends of the pitch, wingbacks must have that knack of just knowing where to be at the right moment to make vital defensive and attacking contributions.

Best examples of wingbacks

Achraf Hakimi is probably the best wingback in the world right now, he usually operates on the right. Denzel Dumfries and Leonardo Spinazzola are also fine options for the role. Ivan Perisic is a good example of a more attack-minded player who was converted into a wingback. He did so under manager Antonio Conte who often plays with wingbacks in his formations.

Positional subtypes

There aren't too many different ways to play as a wingback really, but depending on which player is being asked to play the role, they can do so in either a more defensive or more attacking nature. Somebody like Perisic, for instance, will be expected to get forward and play almost as an attacker whenever possible as he has spent a significant part of his career operating as a more traditional left winger.

Centre-back (CB)

Alternative names: Central Defender, Centre-half, Left Centre-back, Right Centre-back

Centre-backs often play as a pair, although sometimes there will be a trio – with one down the middle and then a player on either side, as seen in a 3-4-3. Their main duty is to stop the other team by winning the ball back and then giving it to teammates in more advanced positions who can set off on attacks. They tend to be physically imposing (either in height, strength or both), capable of leaping high to win headers and holding their ground when bumping shoulder-to-shoulder with attacking players.

Key Skills

Tackling - A key part of any defender's job is to win the ball back with ground duels, whether that be putting a foot in to halt a dribble, or even sliding in to win the ball, centre-backs often need to make several tackles throughout every game.

- A key part of any defender's job is to win the ball back with ground duels, whether that be putting a foot in to halt a dribble, or even sliding in to win the ball, centre-backs often need to make several tackles throughout every game. Positioning - Some centre-backs will be asked to sit deep, close to their own box, while others may be asked to push high up as far as the halfway line when out of possession. Either way, they must do so in perfect unison with their fellow defensive teammates to make sure there are no obvious gaps for rivals to exploit.

- Some centre-backs will be asked to sit deep, close to their own box, while others may be asked to push high up as far as the halfway line when out of possession. Either way, they must do so in perfect unison with their fellow defensive teammates to make sure there are no obvious gaps for rivals to exploit. Discipline - Discipline is required when it comes to the aforementioned skill of positioning but as centre-backs are often the last line of defence, they must also keep their cool when going into physical duels or else they can risk picking up yellow and red cards and giving away silly freekicks or penalties.

- Discipline is required when it comes to the aforementioned skill of positioning but as centre-backs are often the last line of defence, they must also keep their cool when going into physical duels or else they can risk picking up yellow and red cards and giving away silly freekicks or penalties. Aerial Ability - Often the opposition with look to get forward with long kicks upfield or crosses into the box, central defenders must have the athleticism to jump high and then head the ball away. They can also provide a goalscoring threat for their own teams when coming forward for attacking set-pieces such as freekicks and corners.

- Often the opposition with look to get forward with long kicks upfield or crosses into the box, central defenders must have the athleticism to jump high and then head the ball away. They can also provide a goalscoring threat for their own teams when coming forward for attacking set-pieces such as freekicks and corners. Passing - Centre-halves must be cool in possession, having the technical ability to quickly and accurately progress the ball forward by passing it to more advanced teammates.

Best examples of centre-backs

In the past few decades, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, and Virgil van Dijk have stood out as some of the best central defends. The trio are all good on the ball, in the air, and physically strong. They are all over six feet tall as well. But someone like Fabio Cannavaro – who the Ballon d'Or award in 2006 after lifting the World Cup with Italy – is only 5ft 9, showing you don't necessarily have to be tall to be a great centre-back.

Positional subtypes

Most traditional defenders just focus on stopping attacks, but some Ball Playing Defenders are tasked especially with playmaking from deeper positions, to put their team on the front foot at all times when in possession while also dictating the pace of the game if needed. A Sweeper, or Libero, may also be used by managers who like to have a centre-back sitting deeper than most central defenders so they can sweep up any loose balls in behind the main defensive line. This role has mostly fallen out of the game now with goalkeepers expected to help cover that duty by coming off their lines more often.

Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM)

Alternative names: Holding Midfielder, Defensive Midfielder, Deep-lying Playmaker, Anchor, Number Six, Pivot

A defensive midfielder will sit at the base of the midfield, just ahead of the defenders. While other midfielders will be expected to make an impact higher up on the pitch, the holding player will stay back to protect the space in front of the defence. They are also often used as a way of controlling the tempo of the game in possession, either with a conservative pass selection to nearby teammates, or progressive balls through the lines to try and work the ball forward with a little more risk.

Key Skills

Ball Retention - Most deep-lying midfielders have to have exceptional technical skills to make sure they don't lose the ball cheaply and thus expose their defenders to counterattacks. Great composure is required on this front.

- Most deep-lying midfielders have to have exceptional technical skills to make sure they don't lose the ball cheaply and thus expose their defenders to counterattacks. Great composure is required on this front. Passing - It's not just the ability to have and hold the ball, it's also knowing when to give it to a teammate. Defensive midfielders often make more passes than anyone else on the field.

- It's not just the ability to have and hold the ball, it's also knowing when to give it to a teammate. Defensive midfielders often make more passes than anyone else on the field. Reading of the Game - Football is a game full of turnovers, and when the ball breaks loose, the best holding midfielders always seem to appear out of nowhere to regain possession back for their team without even having to make a tackle. They must also be great at reading the game to make interceptions when the opposition tries and progress the ball past them.

- Football is a game full of turnovers, and when the ball breaks loose, the best holding midfielders always seem to appear out of nowhere to regain possession back for their team without even having to make a tackle. They must also be great at reading the game to make interceptions when the opposition tries and progress the ball past them. Tacking - These players must be willing to do the dirty work to protect the team, and this often involves putting in firm but fair tackles to win the ball back.

Best examples of defensive midfielders

Rodri at Manchester City is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world right now. Not only is he exceptional at winning the ball back for his team with tackles and interceptions, he also is great in possession, remaining calm under pressure and finding teammates with progressive passes.

Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso are two other players who have played variations of the role brilliantly in the past few decades. While they were better known for their ability on the ball, players like Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante were great off it, working tirelessly to win possession back for their team.

Positional subtypes

As alluded to above, some players will be expected to be ball-winners, while others will be expected to be playmakers or tempo-setters. A Regista is another way to play the latter role, this involves acting as a key link between defence and attack by getting on the ball and passing forwards frequently almost like a quarterback. And if you have two deep-lying players together, they could be referred to as a Double Pivot.

Central Midfielder (CM)

Alternative names: Centre-mid, Number eight

Central midfielders have to be pretty good all-rounders, happy to chip in with defensive and attacking work, both on and off the ball. They must have the technical ability to control possession under intense pressure, and then robustness to dominate in key areas of the pitch. Stamina and physicality are a key part of the job, to make sure they don't get overrun in the middle of the park. They often end games having covered the most ground as they make sure they are always open to receive a pass, or pressing the opposition to win the ball back.

Key Skills

Passing - No matter where you play on the pitch, passing ability is key but for central midfielders, it is their bread and butter, they must be extremely accurate at all times when bringing teammates into the game

- No matter where you play on the pitch, passing ability is key but for central midfielders, it is their bread and butter, they must be extremely accurate at all times when bringing teammates into the game Technical Ability - Due to having players in front, behind and all around them, centre-mids will have to receive the ball under great pressure, so they must have the technical ability to take a faultless first touch, before then either dribbling or passing to the next phase of play.

- Due to having players in front, behind and all around them, centre-mids will have to receive the ball under great pressure, so they must have the technical ability to take a faultless first touch, before then either dribbling or passing to the next phase of play. Fitness - As mentioned before, there is every chance a midfielder will cover more ground than anyone else on the pitch, so they need to have great stamina.

- As mentioned before, there is every chance a midfielder will cover more ground than anyone else on the pitch, so they need to have great stamina. Personality - Unless one team is particularly dominant, most game tends to play out in the middle third of the pitch, so you need central midfielders who have the personality to go into that congested area and dominate by winning and keeping the ball, while they also need to have a willingness to make themselves available for passes at all times.

Best examples of central midfielders

Steven Gerrard, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Xavi Hernández all spring to mind when you think of true central midfielders. Although they all played the game in different ways, they had big personalities to take the game by the scruff of the neck when needed. Pedri of Barcelona and Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos of Real Madrid are three current players, at different stages of their careers, who also best exemplify the role. Their high technical ability allows them to control games and create openings for more attack-minded teammates.

Positional subtypes

You can also have Box-to-box Midfielders. They have the stamina to charge from one end of the pitch to the other with great frequency and effectiveness, to the point where they do the role of a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder all rolled into one. Beyond this, a Mezzala is another option. This is a dynamic role which sees the central midfielder drift into wider areas to find, exploit, and create more space for the team.

Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

Alternative names: Attacking-mid, Playmaker, Number Ten

Attacking midfielders are given the license to hang around in the final third of the pitch, closer to the strikers and wingers as a way of creating and scoring goals. They will try and pick up spaces in between the opposition midfield and defence to cause havoc. Some tend to focus more on the creative part of the game by claiming assists, while others are more natural goalscorers. The best tend to have a blend of both those skills. In the modern game, a good work rate is also required of this role to try and press opposition defenders into losing the ball, when that wasn't demanded so frequently of playmakers in the past.

Key Skills

Creativity - While other players must always be accurate with their passing, attacking mids have a licence to take more risks, they need to have creativity and vision to pull off game-changing passes, even if that means sometimes losing the ball.

- While other players must always be accurate with their passing, attacking mids have a licence to take more risks, they need to have creativity and vision to pull off game-changing passes, even if that means sometimes losing the ball. Goalscoring - This position can be used as adding one extra number in the attacking third to overwhelm opposition numbers, so an eye for goal can be a huge asset to have.

- This position can be used as adding one extra number in the attacking third to overwhelm opposition numbers, so an eye for goal can be a huge asset to have. Technical Ability - Playmakers can often decide games with something as subtle as the correct weight of a pass, so they must have extremely good technique with the ball at their feet.

- Playmakers can often decide games with something as subtle as the correct weight of a pass, so they must have extremely good technique with the ball at their feet. Patience & Timing - The best creative players know exactly when to make the pass, or even when to make a run off the ball. Those who try to force things, or hesitate too long, often struggle in this role.

Best examples of central attacking midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard are three top players who currently stand out as some of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now. Of the former generation, Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard both excelled in the role, while Diego Maradona is perhaps the greatest Number 10 of all time.

Positional subtypes

A Number 10 is perhaps even a touch more attacking than a normal attacking midfielder, and tends to be given little defensive responsibility, asked to instead conserve their energy to create moments of magic. This role is essentially the same as a Trequartista, while an Enganche tends to be more stationary, acting as a focal point for the attack.

Wide Midfielder (WM)

Alternative names: Right-midfielder, Right-mid, Left-midfielder, Left-mid, Flanker, Wide-Man

Wide midfielders will stay close to the touchline, with the main responsibility to get forward and attack on the flanks. Some may cut into more central areas to shoot or create, especially if they are a left-footer playing on the right, or vice versa. But others prefer to keep the width and get to the byline to put in lots of crosses, especially if they are playing on the same side as their strongest foot. Either way, every wide-man will be expected to track back and defend, offering defensive support to the fullback playing behind them.

Key Skills

Crossing - This skill must exist in the arsenal of every good wide midfielder as they look to provide chances for teammates with good deliveries into the box from the flanks.

- This skill must exist in the arsenal of every good wide midfielder as they look to provide chances for teammates with good deliveries into the box from the flanks. Dribbling - Wide men must also be pretty adept at getting themselves out of tight spaces, dribbling past opposition players, to create the space to attack.

- Wide men must also be pretty adept at getting themselves out of tight spaces, dribbling past opposition players, to create the space to attack. Shooting - While they tend to be more providers than goalscorers, any world-class flanker will

- While they tend to be more providers than goalscorers, any world-class flanker will Defensive Diligence - As wide-midfielders are given a bit more responsibility to help out their fullbacks than wingers, they need to always be switched on and positioned correctly in their defensive third.

Best examples of wide midfielders

Traditional wide players aren't so common these days, with most teams preferring to play with wingers but somebody like David Beckham is a pretty good example of a right-midfielder who worked hard up and down the flank, with great shooting and crossing ability. Ryan Giggs who played in the same team (Manchester United), at the same time, but on the opposite flank, also fits the bill when trying to outline an archetypal left-midfielder.

Positional subtypes

There aren't so many positional subtypes for this role, but certain players will have their own way of playing the game. As referenced before, some wide-men like to cut in and shoot, while others stick out wide looking to create with crosses. Some can be pacey, while others rely on their high technical ability and good work ethic to make them great options on the flank. But you can get Wide Playmakers, who like to start near the sidelines and drift inwards to find the space to unpick opposition defences with clever passes.

Wing Forwards (WF)

Alternative names: Wingers, Right-wing, Left-wing

Wingers play high up, essentially alongside the strikers but are pushed out to either flank and don't have to do as much defensive work as a normal wide midfielder would. It's interesting to note that in the modern game, the role of the winger has evolved to the point now where these players are often their team's main goalscorers – as we see with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. In the past, wingers would have been viewed as more creative players, with a secondary focus on goals. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made their names as wingers before moving centrally later on in their careers, and perhaps this explains why the role now demands more goals to be scored.

Key Skills

Speed - Pace is key for most wing forwards as they look to race in behind opposition defenders with and without the ball.

- Pace is key for most wing forwards as they look to race in behind opposition defenders with and without the ball. Dribbling - The best wingers in the world can happily dribble past a number of opposition players to get themselves into threatening parts of the pitch.

- The best wingers in the world can happily dribble past a number of opposition players to get themselves into threatening parts of the pitch. Goalscoring - As alluded to above, wingers are expected to chip in with a lot of goals and may well be viewed as the main goal threat in a starting line-up.

- As alluded to above, wingers are expected to chip in with a lot of goals and may well be viewed as the main goal threat in a starting line-up. Durability - Wingers often draw more fouls than any other players on the pitch, so they have to have the mentality to pick themselves up time and time again whenever they get knocked down and fouled.

Best examples of wingers

Salah, Vinicius Junior and Bukayo Saka are among the best wingers in the world right now. Kylian Mbappe is another name, who may well top the list, although he can also play as a striker, while the others are much less likely to do this on a regular basis. Of the previous generation, Luis Figo, Ronaldinho and Arjen Robben stand out. And even before that, there was Garrincha of Brazil.

Positional subtypes

An Inverted Winger will look to also cut inside to either shoot or pass, while letting an overlapping fullback or wingback run into the space vacated out wide. Inside Forwards do a similar job but will have even less intention to create and more desire to score. A Raumdeuter – meaning 'space investigator' in German – is a sort of winger who possesses traits closer to a striker. They are like a wide poacher, hoping to go unnoticed, taking up seemingly harmless positions out wide before finding the perfect moment to arrive in and around the box to score or assist.

Centre-forward (CF)

Alternative names: False 9

REUTERS

While a centre-forward may lead the line and start as the highest up the pitch in terms of formation, they tend to play a little bit deeper than traditional strikers. They are happy dropping further away from the goal to link up with midfielders and create space for wingers to bomb forward into. Although they are expected to contribute to the goalscoring, this may be through assists and general link-up play, as opposed to being solely focused on getting themselves on the scoresheet. They often take up positions just outside the penalty box and can make an impact from there with a combination of passing, dribbling and shooting.

Key Skills

Link-up Play - This role often asks the player to act as a focal point for their attack, so they must be extremely adept and bringing other teammates into the game with clever and accurate touches and passes, often in tight spaces.

- This role often asks the player to act as a focal point for their attack, so they must be extremely adept and bringing other teammates into the game with clever and accurate touches and passes, often in tight spaces. Unselfishness – As centre-forwards aren't just focused on scoring, they must sometimes sacrifice opportunities for themselves to create better goalscoring chances for teammates.

– As centre-forwards aren't just focused on scoring, they must sometimes sacrifice opportunities for themselves to create better goalscoring chances for teammates. Mobility - While some strikers can stick themselves in the penalty box and just try to poach goals, centre-forwards must always be on the move, coming short, drifting wide, and also getting into threatening areas closer to goal.

- While some strikers can stick themselves in the penalty box and just try to poach goals, centre-forwards must always be on the move, coming short, drifting wide, and also getting into threatening areas closer to goal. Goalscoring - As much as they don't have to score all the goals if a centre-forward can't chip in with a decent number of strikes they may well lose their spot in the team before long.

Best examples of modern players

Karim Benzema was a great example of a centre-forward at Real Madrid, especially when he played alongside Ronaldo. The Frenchman's clever movement, often distracted defenders, allowing Ronaldo the space to get into dangerous areas to score. Wayne Rooney and Roberto Firmino are other more modern centre-forwards who played the role with distinction for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively. Both knew how to find the back of the net, but could operate as creative hubs for their teams as well.

Positional subtypes

An alternative to the centre-forward is the False Nine, this player drops even deeper to add confusion to opposition defenders who may be drawn out of position to try and win the ball off the attacking player. Messi did this for a period for Barcelona and arguably played the role better than anyone else in history. A false nine always plays the central role alone, with wingers on either side, but not with another strike partner.

Second Striker (SS)

Alternative names: Deep-lying forward

The Second Striker will line up alongside another striker, but play in the deeper role. Like a centre-forward, they have less responsibility to score all the goals. They often try and support the attacking play, instead of being the main focal point of every attack. They are often very technical players who look to be creative for the sake of the team, getting on the ball in deeper areas, and aiming to set up opportunities for the other striker in the team.

Key Skills

Partnership - As a second striker has to work closely with another striker, a good relationship between these two players is vital in making a team cohesive in the final third.

- As a second striker has to work closely with another striker, a good relationship between these two players is vital in making a team cohesive in the final third. Vision - Second strikers must have great awareness of all the players moving around them, knowing when to find teammates with through balls and having the execution to make those passes count.

- Second strikers must have great awareness of all the players moving around them, knowing when to find teammates with through balls and having the execution to make those passes count. Technical Ability - These players must have exceptional technique to play the role effectively, with faultless first touchs, accurate passing in tight areas, and clean ball-striking ability.

- These players must have exceptional technique to play the role effectively, with faultless first touchs, accurate passing in tight areas, and clean ball-striking ability. Movement - While their striking partner will remain closer to goal for the most part, a second striker needs to roam around the penalty box to draw defenders out of possession,

Best examples of second strikers

Under Arsene Wenger, Dennis Bergkamp played the role for Arsenal in a 4-4-2, acting as the deeper second-striker, allowing Theirry Henry the freedom to score most of the goals as a striker. Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid plays the role brilliantly (also in a 4-4-2), while Lautaro Martinez worked excellently in tandem with the more advanced Romelu Lukaku when the duo were both at Inter Milan.

Positional subtypes

One slightly different way of playing this role is to do so as a Deep-lying Forward. They naturally drop deep, but then look to hold up the ball, waiting for support. They can drop it back to midfielders or shift it out wide to the wingers on the flank. If given space to turn, they will also look to thread passes through to their strike partner.

Striker (ST)

Alternative names: Forward, Poacher, Target Man

A striker leads the line and, for the most part, will be the furthest up the pitch. Their primary role in the team is the simplest in theory but the most difficult in practice. Indeed, they are tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net. They are less likely to drift around as much as centre-forwards, as they try and focus more on just being in the right place at the right time to score goals.

Key Skills

Goalscoring - This one is self-explanatory, it's their main job and consequently every striker is judged by how many goals they score.

- This one is self-explanatory, it's their main job and consequently every striker is judged by how many goals they score. Timing - Without good timing, strikers will also be a split-second too slow to get onto the end of a good cross, or they'll start a run too early and get caught offside by the opposition defenders.

- Without good timing, strikers will also be a split-second too slow to get onto the end of a good cross, or they'll start a run too early and get caught offside by the opposition defenders. Composure - Arguably, the most pressure in football comes when an opportunity to score arrives, so strikers need to be able to compose themselves to find the right sort of finish when bearing down on goal.

- Arguably, the most pressure in football comes when an opportunity to score arrives, so strikers need to be able to compose themselves to find the right sort of finish when bearing down on goal. Persistence - Every good striker in the world will ultimately miss a lot of opportunities, but the best of them retain the belief that when, not if, another chance comes their way they will make it count.

Best examples of strikers

Alan Shearer is the greatest ever goalscorer in Premier League history, his 260 goals show just how great he was leading the line for his clubs. In more modern terms, Erling Haaland is the purest striker in the world right now. At Manchester City, he isn't asked to worry about getting involved in the build-up, but rather just focuses on being in the right position to finish off attacks by scoring as many goals as possible. Outside of English football, Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona, and Victor Osimhen of Napoli, are both good examples.

Positional subtypes

A Target Man is a type of striker that has a great physical presence. They allow the team to play directly, using their strength and aerial ability to win the ball high up the pitch, to create opportunities for themselves or their teammates, Poachers tend to lurk as close to the goal as possible, often playing on the shoulder of the last defender, hoping to be the first to the ball when it breaks inside the box. They tend to finish with just one touch of the ball.

Basic soccer formations with position charts

4-4-2

The 4-4-2 is the most traditional formation used in football, even if it has fallen a little bit out of fashion in modern times. It uses four defenders (two central and two fullbacks), four midfielders (two central and two wide players), and two centre-forwards.

Its strengths are that it helps evenly spread players across the pitch, so there is a lesser risk of being outnumbered in multiple areas, while the middle bank of four can either drop deep to defend or spring forward to attack in good numbers. However, if the opposition play a three-man midfield, such as a 4-3-3, they can sometimes overrun the two central midfield players in a 4-4-2.

4-3-3

The 4-3-3 is one of the most popular formations in the game, and some variant of it is used by many managers in the modern game. This uses a back-four as you get in a 4-4-2, but then employs three men in the midfield, and three more in attack.

It's up to the coaches where those three midfielders sit parallel across the pitch, or if one sits slightly deeper or more advanced, etc. But up top, you tend to have one central striker down the middle and two wingers on either side.

3-5-2

The 3-5-2 formation position can often be viewed as a rather defensive set-up as you have three central defenders. They are then protected by a bank of five in front of them. The wide players in that five are known as wingbacks and they can drop alongside the back three if required.

However, this formation also can be used in a pretty attacking manner, with those wingbacks given the freedom to bomb forward and attack as wingers. This leaves three central midfielders and two strikers to also contribute going forward. It's a popular formation as it gives managers the flexibility to be either extremely attacking or extremely defensive.

3-4-3

This is another formation which starts with a base of three central defenders but it takes one player out of the midfield and sticks them up front. This allows more support to be given to the central attacker, as they have a winger to link up with on either side.

The midfield four then spaces out a bit more, to help cover the width in a defensive sense, but also provide overloads on each flank when going forward by outnumbering the opposition out wide. However, this does then run the risk of the team being a little too thinly stretched in the middle of the park or defensively out wide.