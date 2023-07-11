Josef Salek has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest-ever plank, managing to hold the excruciating position for almost 10 hours.

These days, it seems pretty easy to land a Guinness World Record. There have been a number of different instances of someone targeting an incredibly niche area and quite easily breaking a world record.

One thing that isn't easy, though, is planking. The exercise, which looks basic, is actually incredibly tough and there aren't many in the world who can plank for longer than a few minutes.

The abdominal plank sees you get into position as though you were about to do a push-up, but instead, just maintain that position for as long as you can. It's done to help build strength in the abdominal muscles as well as the back, and planking is usually done in short bursts, but that isn't the case for the world record.

What's the new Guinness world record for planking?

With a previous record of nine hours, 30 minutes and one second, set by Australian Daniel Scali, breaking the record would take a serious amount of work, but that's exactly what Salek was prepared to do.

Holding his plank for a monumental nine hours, 38 minutes and 47 seconds, Salek didn't just beat the previous record, but he smashed it quite considerably.

The incredible challenge took place at the AVATAR Festival at the Park Hotel in Pilsen, Czech Republic on 20 May and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Jack Brockbank was on hand to monitor the attempt and have it officially added to the books. Check out footage of the incredible moment below.

Who is Josef Salek?

The man behind the record-breaking attempt, Salek, has an incredibly inspirational story and as far as success stories go, it's a pretty satisfying one.

After spending years regularly drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes, the Czech Republic native was 33lbs overweight but decided to make a change five years ago and has turned his life around.

Speaking after he broke the record, he told Guinness World Records: “Five years ago, I was 15 kilos (33 lb) overweight, I used to be fond of alcohol and cigarettes.

“But a certain life-changing moment brought me to this transformation, so the thing I want to give to the world is that no matter your age, you can just make changes to feel happier, more vital, and healthier.

“It is, in fact, the very message I wanted to spread by breaking the record.”

His incredible story doesn't end there, though, with Salek, better known as Joska, wrongfully incarcerated for several months due to a case of mistaken identity four years ago. When he was travelling to Sri Lanka, he was detained in the UAE due to a mistaken identity but wasn't released for months.

Despite the nightmarish situation, Joska remained positive throughout his ordeal, focusing instead on his strict daily exercise routine, as well as writing down his personal story to pass the time while he awaited his eventual release.

Surprisingly, though, he's actually claimed to be grateful for what happened to him, revealing that the experience was what encouraged him to pursue his record-breaking planking effort, hoping to spread a positive message of self-belief and inspiration to anyone who may be struggling with their own issues.

He said: "I am grateful for what I experienced and managed because today it can inspire many to the fact that it is possible to overcome any unpleasant circumstance and push the physical and mental boundaries beyond the horizons of our imagination.”

When talking about the certain techniques he used during the challenge he opened up about how he relied more on his mentality than his physicality to conquer it, saying: “My favourite mental technique, which I was using during the longest plank, was acceptance. When you embrace the difficulty of the exercise together with the fact that life is not only about the pleasant and easy stuff, but also about the unpleasant elements.

“So that I told myself, that it’s an integral part of life and the exercise, so why do I want to overcome it, to fight with it? So that I just accept it because this way it’s all right.”

It wasn't easy, though, with Joskar admitting there were some really tough moments throughout, but it was his own self-belief, as well as the faith of others that got him through, saying: “Sure, there were critical moments. The most critical came between the seventh and eighth hour.

“I started to feel quite dizzy, in severe pain, but I had faith too and people believed in me, and these powerful feelings blended together and helped me to perform and complete the task successfully.”