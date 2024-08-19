Ilkay Gundogan could be set for a dramatic return to his old stomping ground at Manchester City, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, with the German being left out of Barcelona's squad for their La Liga curtain raiser.

The German spent seven years at City after joining in 2016, winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles, four EFL Cup medals and a famous Champions League in his final game for the club before jetting off to Spain. But after a rebuttal from Hansi Flick in his opening game week, Gundogan could leave - and City are revealed to be very open to his signing, with Pep Guardiola having no concerns over the understanding of his philosophy and the quality that the German still possesses, despite his City exit.

Reports: Gundogan Wants to Leave Barcelona

The German could depart from Catalonia

News emerged on Sunday that the Barcelona star - rumoured to have a £343million release clause - could be set to leave the Camp Nou in the coming weeks with the Blaugrana open to his sale. Gundogan only joined Barcelona last summer, featuring in almost all of their La Liga games in a second-placed finish.

Ilkay Gundogan's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 2nd Assists 9 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2.7 1st Crosses Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.15 2nd

But Spanish outlet Sport (via the Sun) claim that he has handed in a transfer request after being left out of their opening day win over Valencia. Barcelona are desperately trying to bring in Dani Olmo and the funds raised could be imperative to bring the RB Leipzig star to Catalonia.

Jones: City "Very Open" to Gundogan Return

The Premier League champions could bolster their ranks further

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that Gundogan's return is intriguing to City, who are very open to him coming back - especially as he would fit like a jigsaw into Guardiola's mantra having been at the club for close to a decade. He said:

"Manchester City are very open to the idea of Gundogan returning, but it would really depend what the player is thinking at this stage. "They did not want to lose him when he left, but they parted ways on good terms. There is a feeling that he could inject new life into their season - and a feelgood factor - as well as add much-needed midfield depth and quality for this season while they wait for a long-term elite solution. "The fact that Gundogan would slot straight in with no concerns about understanding the philosophy also makes him an attractive option for Pep Guardiola."

City Need a Natural Central Midfielder

The club need replenishment in the middle of the park

With Kalvin Phillips leaving on loan to Ipswich this summer, there is a lack of natural backup to Rodri and Mateo Kovacic if they are injured in terms of combative central midfielders.

Matheus Nunes hasn't exactly lit up the Premier League since he joined City and other midfield stars such as Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are needing in the attacking areas where they can really hurt teams by influencing the game in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan scored 60 goals in 304 games for City.

Gundogan, whilst he did so in the attacking areas at City, is also capable in the engine room of the midfield and as a result, his arrival - whilst also knowing the club - is as perfect as you could get.

