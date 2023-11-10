Gunther, one of the most protected wrestlers in WWE right now, has 'legitimate beef' with Bret Hart, one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

Professional wrestling is a business filled with larger-than-life personas and some truly wild characters. As a result, it's only natural that there will be a number of stars in the industry who aren't quite on the same page. There have been some really high-profile feuds between wrestlers off-screen, such as Daniel Bryan and The Miz, but now we've learned of another possible rivalry, as WWE's current Intercontinental Champion Gunther revealed that he dislikes WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Gunther has been on a tear over the last couple of years and has emerged as one of the most dominant figures on the entire main roster. Few stars have been pushed as heavily as he has since his move from NXT, and it's hard to imagine anyone besting him for his Intercontinental Championship.

READ MORE: Predicting the 10 next WWE stars to become World Champion for the first time

Gunther legitimately doesn't like Bret Hart

Despite his persona on television as one of the most intimidating and menacing villains around, Gunther actually has a reputation off-screen for being a genuinely nice man and one that not too many people have a bad word to say about. He doesn't quite get along with everyone, though, as it was recently revealed that he genuinely dislikes one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history.

The Intercontinental Champion appeared on an episode of WWE's The Bump and during the interview he revealed that he doesn't like the fact that Bret disrespected him following Clash at the Castle last year, where he wrestled Sheamus in a five-star classic.

In-ring, Bret Hart is one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria when I was growing up. He was a big superstar there. But as Ludwig said before, I don’t forget. And what that man said at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that. So, he is not going to get anything nice from me. Too bad he is not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring.

RELATED: What Cody Rhodes & Triple H said to Logan Paul after he won first WWE titleGunther's distain for Hart comes off the back of comments the two-time Hall of Famer made following Clash at the Castle in September 2022. Bret, who was invited to the show in Cardiff by WWE stated that he felt 'embarassed' to watch the event, something that many fans disagreed with.

Clash at the Castle, the first proper WWE show that Triple H booked after taking over as Head of Creative, was widely received as being fantastic, with Sheamus v Gunther being a particular highlight. So, it was somewhat surprising to see Hart say what he had to say.

Gunther is a favourite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Bret Hart might not be the biggest fan of Gunther, but the Intercontinental Champion definitely has supporters from where it matters within WWE. Triple H, the company's Chief Content Officer, is a huge fan of the big Austrian, and has positioned him incredibly well since taking over the booking of Raw and SmackDown in July 2022.

Gunther, who is currently a member of the Raw roster is seen by Triple H as one of his favorites to win next year's Royal Rumble match after being the last man eliminated in the bout in January 2023, where he was thrown out of the ring by the evntual winner, Cody Rhodes.

Ring Name Gunther Real Name Walter Hahn Date of Birth 20 August 1987 (age 36) Height 6 ft 4 in Weight 297 lb Hometown Vienna, Austria Debut November 2005

The feeling amongst many is that Gunther and Cody, could once againt find themselves battling it out for the 2024 Royal Rumble, with both men in position to challenge for the World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Universal Championships respedctively at WrestleMania XL next year.