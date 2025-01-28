Summary Seth Rollins and Logan Paul stake their claim for victory at the Royal Rumble.

Rollins and Paul take aim at Gunther on WWE Raw.

Gunther's comedic timing leaves the WWE Universe, Rollins and Paul in stitches.

As WWE continues to thrive on Netflix, Monday Night Raw saw the company continue its upward momentum on the Road to WrestleMania. A show with multiple talking moments, it was the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther causing Seth Rollins and Logan Paul to break character that has had the WWE Universe in stitches.

January onwards is an exciting time to be a wrestling fan. With the product centred around the fan favourite Royal Rumble PLE, a lot of WWE programming throughout this season sees WWE Superstars vying for an opportunity to enter the 30-superstar event.

With both Royal Rumble's already filled with the WWE's biggest stars, it's set to be an incredibly competitive PLE come February. Two WWE Superstars who will be in the Rumble are Rollins and Paul, something they made clear to Gunther before the World Champion caused the two entrants to break character on live TV.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gunther has faced Seth Rollins twice in singles action, losing both encounters via DQ.

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins Aim For Gunther

Both WWE Superstars made their intentions clear

The opening segment of WWE Raw on Netflix saw the Visionary make his way to the ring before listing a who's who of WWE Superstars that he plans on eliminating at the Rumble. With a special mention for Roman Reigns, Rollins insisted that he would go after Gunther if he won the Rumble and reclaim the title he held for 316 days.

The Ring General then made his way into the newly logoed WWE ring and shot down any prospect of Rollins's success in 2025, essentially calling the former five-time World Champion a thing of the past. An act for the future then got involved, as the 'Maverick' Logan Paul also told Gunther that he plans on winning the Rumble and going for the Austrian.

Gunther Makes Rollins and Paul Break Character

The World Champion had perfect comedic timing

A wanted man, Gunther invited both competitors to win the Rumble and go after him, unfazed by the prospect of both Rollins and Paul. However, Gunther made it known that he did have a preference, as the Ring General heard what WWE's social media megastar had to say before hilariously replying to the Raw Superstar:

"You know what, Seth, I've changed my mind. I want you [Paul] to win the Royal Rumble".

Putting his comedic timing on show for the world to see, Gunther proved he is more than just a Ring General. A hilariously timed remark, Gunther had both Rollins and Paul break character as the pair giggled away to each other. Preferring the idea of facing Paul as it is an easier challenge in the eyes of the World Champion, Gunther will hope he can avenge his two DQ losses against Rollins at some point in time.

With Gunther a wanted man, CM Punk has opted for a different path as he made it known that he would go for Cody Rhodes on a very Rumble-focused Raw. With both men's World Champions targeted by numerous Rumble entrants, February's PLE can't come sooner for the WWE Universe.