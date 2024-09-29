World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has named his WWE Mount Rushmore and there is no room for 16-time world champion John Cena, or the ‘Final Boss’, The Rock.

For those unfamiliar, picking a Mount Rushmore involves naming four of the most influential figures in a particular sport or industry, whether it be for their impact on business or how good they are as an athlete. In the context of wrestling, both of those criteria are relevant.

For many, the likes of The Rock and Cena would be automatic inclusions, potentially alongside names such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Undertaker. However, Gunther went down a different path with his picks, focusing predominantly on men who excelled in between the ropes.

Gunther Prioritises In-Ring Ability Over Pure Charisma With his Selections

'The Ring General' has worked closely with a couple of his inclusions

In a recent interview with The Sun, the Austrian wrestler, formerly known as Walter, gave spots on his Mount Rushmore to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, and Kurt Angle.

There is some context to Gunther’s list when examining them, and there is no true right or wrong answer when it comes to making these sorts of calls, but Triple H’s work behind the scenes as the COO of the company has made him a favourite of many emerging stars making their way in the company under his leadership.

Likewise in the case of Shawn Michaels, his work internally with NXT, which is currently thriving, can only add to the impressive legacy he built as an in-ring competitor, with 'The Heartbreak Kid' and 'The Game' making up one of the greatest factions in WWE history with D-Generation X.

Eddie Guerrero’s time in WWE was iconic, and he is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, with his feud with Rey Mysterio still being one of the most entertaining in the history of the business to this day. In the same vein, Kurt Angle's early years in WWE were littered with breathtaking moments, with the Olympic gold medalist continually putting his body on the line to entertain the masses inside the ring.

Gunther’s opinion could change in the coming months, with John Cena’s farewell tour set to be one of the most memorable wrestling goodbyes in the history of the industry. Cena has won 16 world titles, level with Ric Flair, and one more would make him the outright leader, winning the most world titles in the history of the WWE.

A match with Gunther has been teased in the future, with Cena possibly beating the current World Heavyweight Champion to win that illustrious 17th title. 'The Ring General' could change his Mount Rushmore if he ever shares the ring with Cena, but for now he misses out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With a title run spanning 666 days between June 2022 and April 2024, Gunther is the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.

Despite leaving the Rock out of his line-up, Gunther is a fan of the Bramha Bull and admitted in an interview recently that he did watch him growing up. The Hollywood star made huge waves when he returned to the company in advance of WrestleMania 40 earlier this year - and looks set to play a role at future major events now that he is a director of TKO, the holding company which owns WWE and the UFC.

Interestingly enough, Gunther left out the wrestler he claimed was his favourite ever in a promo with Bret Hart. During Hart’s appearance on a recent edition of WWE Raw, Gunther claimed the ‘Hitman’ was his second favourite wrestler growing up, behind Bill Goldberg.

There is, however, no room for Goldberg on the list, and Bret Hart failed to get a mention too, showcasing Gunther’s commitment to engaging the crowd in his promos and separating the character in the ring from the man outside of it.