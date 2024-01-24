Highlights Gunther, the Intercontinental Champion, is reportedly favored to win the Royal Rumble and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The plans for Gunther winning the Royal Rumble came as a shock to many fans, as other superstars like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were expected to be in the mix.

CM Punk will likely have a feud with Cody Rhodes instead, setting up an interesting matchup between the Best in the World and the American Nightmare.

A new favourite has emerged for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble with major WrestleMania implications as it has been reported that Intercontinental Champion Gunther is slated to win the match right now. It's a shocking update that likely no one saw coming, but the plans are reportedly in place for the Ring General to win and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Related Cody Rhodes reportedly won’t be headlining WWE WrestleMania 40 It's not the news that fans of the American Nightmare will want

This year, WWE has built up several superstars to the point that there are a number of different names who could feasibly be the ones with their arms raised when the Royal Rumble match concludes on Saturday. The return of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes' quest to finish his story and Drew McIntyre's unfolding tale have all helped make the event one of the most intriguing in many years. It seems none of those men will be the victor, though, with Gunther currently getting the nod.

The Ring General would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

The pair teased a showdown on Raw

Per a new report from Sports Illustrated, the current plan is that Intercontinental Champion, and leader of Imperium, Gunther will be the one to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was initially believed that CM Punk would face the Architect for the gold on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but according to Sports Illustrated, that's not the case.

‘After a month of speculation that CM Punk would challenge world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, a new plan is in place. Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania.’

As revealed on this past Monday’s Raw, Rollins is currently legitimately injured, but we got the first hints of a Gunther v Seth match when the Austrian confronted the current World Heavyweight Champion as he was in the ring to talk about his health and future.

Gunther is someone who a lot of fans are ready to see ascend into WWE’s main event scene after an awesome reign with the Intercontinental Championship. Some had circled this August’s ‘Bash in Berlin’ show as a potential crowning moment for the Austrian, but, should this new report be believed, it appears as if we may not have to wait long to see him reach the big time. As yet, there has been no word on whether Gunther would remain the International Champion should he be planned to successfully win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

Punk will reportedly face Cody Rhodes instead

The pair laid the groundwork for a feud on Raw

As for where this leaves Punk, the report also opposes the idea that Cody Rhodes is set to return to the WrestleMania main event one year after losing to Roman Reigns. Instead, it’s speculated that WWE could build on the segment from the 23rd of January edition of Raw by ploughing on with a rivalry between CM Punk and Rhodes this April.

It's not the historic main event title shots that both men will have wanted initially, but a match between the Best in the World and the American Nightmare could actually be pretty incredible, and there's a strong chance that it steals the show. As always, as more comes out about Seth Rollins and who he will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against at WrestleMania 40, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.