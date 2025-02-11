Summary Gunther, a renowned WWE Superstar, offers brutally honest advice to WWE rookie on the LFG show.

The WWE, and professional wrestling in general, is a very competitive business. With any and all WWE Superstars able to reach the summit, only a select few do so. Whether that is because of persistence, mindset or other irresistible factors, one WWE Superstar who embodies these traits is Gunther. Graduating from the long-forgotten NXT UK, where he was once known as Walter, the Austrian has forged a legendary main roster run for himself. Now passing on his teachings to the latest recruits of WWE Superstars, footage of Gunther advising one NXT wrestler has gone viral online due to the Ring General's brutal approach.

WWE's start to the year continues to go from strength to strength. Debuting on Netflix at the beginning of the year, kick-starting a historic $5 billion deal, the company has since had their first Saturday Night's Main Event of the year alongside a record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE. With this momentum comes opportunities, with WWE having a handful of new shows in the pipeline. One of those is WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats), a developmental series where WWE's latest recruits will compete for a spot on NXT. Being advised by WWE Legends and current WWE Superstars, it is set to debut on the 16th of February. With numerous trailers of the show airing on WWE Raw, one clip of Gunther brutally advising a rookie wrestler has since gone viral.

Gunther's Ruthless Advice

Zena Sterling was on the receiving end of fantastic-but-brutal advice

There are few WWE Superstars better positioned than Gunther to hand out advice. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and current World Heavyweight Champion, the Ring General takes the business very seriously. From an outcast under Vince McMahon to the main man under Triple H's leadership, Gunther knows what it takes to thrive in the WWE.

Making his presence felt on WWE's LFG show, Gunther spoke with rookie Zena Sterling. A wrestler who has only been in the business for over a year, feedback is essential as she continues her journey to becoming a future great. However, she probably wasn't expecting the level of seriousness that Gunther brought to proceedings. After asking her to describe herself, the Ring General mercilessly responded.

“Maybe you start to find some grit in yourself because nobody cares if you want to try to be the best here. ‘I’m gonna give it my all’ Nobody cares, nobody wants to see Barbie. Drop the mannerisms, nobody’s interested”.

Tiffy Stratton and Zena Sterling Respond

WWE's self-proclaimed Barbie and WWE's rookie have since tweeted

Credit: WWE

Following the footage that was initially aired on WWE Raw going viral on X, both Tiffany Stratton and Zena Sterling have reacted. Stratton, who wasn't involved in the show, wasn't best pleased with Gunther's 'nobody wants to see Barbie' comment, in a since deleted tweet, whereas Sterling brought a more positive approach to her response.