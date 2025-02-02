Summary Jey Uso wins the 2025 Royal Rumble as the first #20 entrant, surprising fans.

Men's Rumble kept fans on edge with CM Punk, Logan Paul, and John Cena drama.

Gunther and Jey Uso set to continue their rivalry, potentially main event WrestleMania.

As WWE's first PLE of the year came to a close, the Royal Rumble left the WWE Universe speechless. With numerous standout moments in the women's Rumble, the drama within the men's event has dropped jaws. With WWE crowning a first-ever Rumble winner in Jey Uso, a lot of fans are having to navigate their emotions in what was a truly shocking yet wholesome win. One man who isn't lost for words, however, is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who took to X to aim a tweet at his former rival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jey Uso is the first Royal Rumble winner to achieve success by being a #20 entrant.

The 2025 Royal Rumble

A jaw-dropping event was capped off in remarkable fashion

The Royal Rumble is as unique an event as WWE has to offer. With the element of surprise coming into play every two minutes, there is truly no knowing what could happen next. A statement that rang true in the 2025 Rumble, it meant the WWE Universe could appreciate the returns of Trish Stratus, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella. Alongside some newly debuting stars, such as Joe Hendry, the Rumble always makes for edge-of-the-seat viewing.

No Rumble has ever had fans biting their nails as much as the 2025 men's Rumble. With CM Punk eliminating both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before being eliminated by Logan Paul, it seemed a sure bet that John Cena would sweep up for a victory. However, the Champ couldn't handle the momentum of 'Main Event' Jey Uso, with the former Bloodline member reigning supreme as the show closed. A win that'll see Uso main event another WrestleMania, one of his potential options, Gunther, has taken to X to scare away the former Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther Aims Tweet At Jey Uso

The Royal Rumble winner has already responded

Credit: WWE

Gunther and Jey Uso have a storied history. Jey has already lost three times to the Ring General in the past. Once with the Intercontinental Championship on the line, once in the King of the Ring tournament and most recently when the World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. In a one-sided rivalry in which Gunther keeps reminding Jey that he is only good for tag team wrestling, it appears the Austrian is keen to keep the 'Main Event' man away:

Filled with the confidence of a man who has just won the Royal Rumble, the former ten-time Tag Team Champion has already called out Gunther. Taking to the Royal Rumble press conference, Jey made it known that he thinks he can defeat the Ring General despite the one-sided record:

With all that is missing being the official graphic, it appears one of WrestleMania's main events has already been decided. Hoping to achieve 'Main Event' status on the Grandest Stage of them All, the WWE Universe can expect to see Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.