Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer is nearing a switch to Leeds United after agreeing personal terms with the Championship club, reports in the Netherlands have claimed.

According to TransferWatch.nl, the Dutchman is now close to departing Bramall Lane, with a long-term agreement in place to join Leeds before the transfer deadline.

The report states that the clubs are now in negotiations over a transfer fee for the defensive midfielder, who joined Sheffield United just 12 months ago in a £15m move from Coventry City.

Leeds are looking to make more additions before the 30 August deadline, with a midfield signing eyed to replace Glen Kamara, who joined Rennes earlier in the window.

After sanctioning the sales of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Kamara, the Whites have raked in around £136m in transfer fees this summer, but are yet to break the bank for a blockbuster arrival at Elland Road.

Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns have joined, with more signings expected before the transfer window slams shut this Friday.

Leeds ‘in Talks’ for Gus Hamer

Sheffield reluctant to sell the Brazil-born midfielder

According to TransferWatch.nl, Sheffield United will only entertain ‘huge offers’ for Hamer before the transfer deadline, with Leeds now in talks over the Brazil-born midfielder’s arrival.

Blades manager Chris Wilder has been battling to keep his key players throughout the window, including Hamer, who impressed in his debut season at Bramall Lane.

The former Netherlands U20 international made 40 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.

The 27-year-old started his 2024/25 campaign strongly, with three goal contributions in the first three games of the Championship season.

Gustavo Hamer Sheffield United Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 3 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Points per match 1.67 Minutes played 250

Busy with several deals before the deadline, Leeds are soon expected to announce Tottenham forward Manor Solomon’s arrival on a season-long loan and are expected to ‘try again’ for Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic after seeing their £8m bid rejected.

Keen to secure a top-flight return after narrowly missing out last season, Daniel Farke’s men sit sixth in the Championship at the moment, with five points from their first three games.

Whites ‘Consider’ Max Aarons Move

Could reunite with Farke at Elland Road

Leeds United are considering making a late swoop for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons in the final week of the transfer window, the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported.

Aarons appears to be on the shortlist of full-backs again, just 12 months after he rejected a move to Elland Road in favour of a switch to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old could soon reunite with boss Daniel Farke – the versatile right-back was a key member of the Norwich team that won Premier League promotion twice under the German tactician.

Aarons endured an injury-hit campaign last season, making just 13 league appearances for Bournemouth and registering a single assist in 1,234 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.