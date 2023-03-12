Liverpool have been 'tracking Josko Gvardiol for quite some time' along with a number of other clubs, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for Liverpool so far and reinforcements will be necessary in the summer if they want to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol has a £97m release clause that kicks in next summer, according to The Times.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that he expects Gvardiol to become the most expensive central defender ever one day, and has confirmed that three Premier League clubs are interested in the defender.

He said: "At the moment I’m aware of Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool but it’s still March and nothing is agreed, so we have to keep the race open. I think Gvardiol will become the most expensive centre-back ever, more than €80m fee.”

Gvardiol recently confirmed in an interview with The Times that his goal is to play in the Premier League one day, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him flying to England in the summer transfer window.

After one of Gvardiol's performances at the World Cup in Qatar, journalist Ryan Taylor labelled the 21-year-old a 'gladiator'.

What has Jacobs said about Gvardiol?

Jacobs has discussed the young defender's future and has confirmed that Liverpool have been tracking Gvardiol for a long time, but they aren't the only club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool have been tracking Gvardiol for quite some time along with a number of other clubs.

"Chelsea almost managed to sign him last summer but no price was reached. So, Liverpool could well be there, but it's a balancing act at this point.

"I think it's very important to stress with Liverpool that they will not know their budget until they know if they've got Champions League football."

How has Gvardiol performed this season?

The 21-year-old defender was named in the Sky Sports World Cup 2022 team of the tournament and was the youngest player in the starting eleven.

Gvardiol's Sofascore rating for his Champions League performances is 7.26, despite RB Leipzig being drawn in a difficult group with Real Madrid.

Against Manchester City in their last European fixture, Gvardiol scored Leipzig's only goal as they secured a fantastic 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their knockout tie.

You'd imagine Gvardiol will be using these Champions League fixtures as an audition, with many clubs keeping a close eye on the Croatian defender.